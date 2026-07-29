GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

This modern day Esther is asking you to LINK

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byLauren Bowers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lauren Bowers

This modern day Esther is asking you to LINK

Godlinks Tv 2026 Revival Fundraiser Letter


God Links TV & Podcast — 2026 Revival Gathering Fundraiser

By Lauren Nicole, Founder of God Links TV & Podcast

You guys… it’s Lauren Nicole here. ❤️

I believe in stories — the kind that change lives, ignite faith, and bring hope into the darkest places. For the last 3 years, I’ve had the honor of hosting God Links TV & Podcast, giving people the mic to share their testimonies and the goodness of God. Through His faithfulness, we’ve now completed over 750+ shows centered around the power of Revelation 12:11:

“They overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.”

Recently, I felt the Lord strongly calling me into a new mission field: TikTok.

The very first time I went live, 88 Gen Z young people gave their lives to Jesus, experienced freedom, and encountered the love of God in real time. Many were young women searching for hope, identity, and purpose.

That moment lit a fire in my heart that I can’t fully put into words.

The Lord began showing me the deep struggles facing this generation — especially young girls battling hopelessness, depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. Rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among teen girls are at some of the highest levels recorded.


Through prayer and conversations online, I realized something:

TikTok honestly became my Nineveh. It was hard to keep going back and hearing this but the Lord started to show me in serveral dreams and even a vision, we must take authority over this evil doing.

And now, I believe God is calling us to gather.

Among U.S. teen girls (Gen Z high school age):

  1. About 20–30% report seriously considering suicide at some point in the past year
  2. About 10–15% report making a suicide plan
  3. About 5–9% report a suicide attempt in the past year (CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, recent years)



📉 Why Gen Z girls show higher numbers

Researchers point to a combination of:

  1. Social media pressure and comparison culture
  2. Cyberbullying / online harassment
  3. Earlier puberty + emotional sensitivity
  4. Isolation after COVID-era disruptions
  5. Sleep disruption + anxiety cycles
  6. Identity confusion and chronic stress


Our 2026 Mission

Our goal is to raise $7,000 to host a powerful Gen Z revival gathering for young women in the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

This event will help create a safe place for:

  1. Worship
  2. Prayer
  3. Deliverance
  4. Healing
  5. Testimonies
  6. Encouragement
  7. Real encounters with Jesus

This funding will help us secure:

  1. A tent or event venue
  2. Worship team support
  3. Volunteers and event staff
  4. Sound and setup needs
  5. Outreach materials
  6. Hospitality and ministry resources

To some, $7,000 may not seem like much. But to us, it represents souls reached, hearts restored, and lives forever changed.

I truly believe this is a divine assignment.

The Lord promised me He would send “the team,” and I have great faith that as you read this, God may be speaking to your heart about how you can be involved.

Ways You Can Help

Even if you cannot give financially, there are so many ways to partner with this mission:

  1. Volunteer with God Links
  2. Help us find a venue or event space
  3. Notify me if you're a worship team
  4. Help with outreach
  5. Share this message online
  6. Pray for this generation

Every share, prayer, donation, and act of support matters.

Why This Matters

We are living in a time where so many young people are searching for identity, hope, truth, and belonging.

We want to show Gen Z that Jesus still saves. Jesus still heals. Jesus still delivers. Jesus still writes beautiful stories.

The King of Glory IS the story.

And He is still writing yours.

Never lose hope.

Join Us

If you feel called to be part of this generational shift — if your heart burns at the thought of young souls encountering Jesus — then link arms with us.

This is bigger than an event.

This is legacy.

Together, let’s create a gathering where young women encounter the love and power of God in a life-changing way.

Fundraiser Details

  1. Country: United States
  2. Currency: USD
  3. Goal Amount: $7,000
  4. Category: Evangelism

For partnership opportunities, volunteering, or questions, please contact:

godlinkspodcast@yahoo.com

Thank you for taking the time to read this story.

We believe this is only the beginning.

Let’s make history in 2026.

With love,

Lauren Nicole

President & Host, God Links TV & Podcast

#GodLinksTV

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve