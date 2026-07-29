This modern day Esther is asking you to LINK

Godlinks Tv 2026 Revival Fundraiser Letter





God Links TV & Podcast — 2026 Revival Gathering Fundraiser

By Lauren Nicole, Founder of God Links TV & Podcast

You guys… it’s Lauren Nicole here. ❤️

I believe in stories — the kind that change lives, ignite faith, and bring hope into the darkest places. For the last 3 years, I’ve had the honor of hosting God Links TV & Podcast, giving people the mic to share their testimonies and the goodness of God. Through His faithfulness, we’ve now completed over 750+ shows centered around the power of Revelation 12:11:

“They overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.”

Recently, I felt the Lord strongly calling me into a new mission field: TikTok.

The very first time I went live, 88 Gen Z young people gave their lives to Jesus, experienced freedom, and encountered the love of God in real time. Many were young women searching for hope, identity, and purpose.

That moment lit a fire in my heart that I can’t fully put into words.

The Lord began showing me the deep struggles facing this generation — especially young girls battling hopelessness, depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. Rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among teen girls are at some of the highest levels recorded.





Through prayer and conversations online, I realized something:

TikTok honestly became my Nineveh. It was hard to keep going back and hearing this but the Lord started to show me in serveral dreams and even a vision, we must take authority over this evil doing.

And now, I believe God is calling us to gather.

Among U.S. teen girls (Gen Z high school age):

About 20–30% report seriously considering suicide at some point in the past year About 10–15% report making a suicide plan About 5–9% report a suicide attempt in the past year (CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, recent years)









📉 Why Gen Z girls show higher numbers

Researchers point to a combination of:

Social media pressure and comparison culture Cyberbullying / online harassment Earlier puberty + emotional sensitivity Isolation after COVID-era disruptions Sleep disruption + anxiety cycles Identity confusion and chronic stress





Our 2026 Mission

Our goal is to raise $7,000 to host a powerful Gen Z revival gathering for young women in the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

This event will help create a safe place for:

Worship Prayer Deliverance Healing Testimonies Encouragement Real encounters with Jesus

This funding will help us secure:

A tent or event venue Worship team support Volunteers and event staff Sound and setup needs Outreach materials Hospitality and ministry resources

To some, $7,000 may not seem like much. But to us, it represents souls reached, hearts restored, and lives forever changed.

I truly believe this is a divine assignment.

The Lord promised me He would send “the team,” and I have great faith that as you read this, God may be speaking to your heart about how you can be involved.

Ways You Can Help

Even if you cannot give financially, there are so many ways to partner with this mission:

Volunteer with God Links Help us find a venue or event space Notify me if you're a worship team Help with outreach Share this message online Pray for this generation

Every share, prayer, donation, and act of support matters.

Why This Matters

We are living in a time where so many young people are searching for identity, hope, truth, and belonging.

We want to show Gen Z that Jesus still saves. Jesus still heals. Jesus still delivers. Jesus still writes beautiful stories.

The King of Glory IS the story.

And He is still writing yours.

Never lose hope.

Join Us

If you feel called to be part of this generational shift — if your heart burns at the thought of young souls encountering Jesus — then link arms with us.

This is bigger than an event.

This is legacy.

Together, let’s create a gathering where young women encounter the love and power of God in a life-changing way.

Fundraiser Details

Country: United States Currency: USD Goal Amount: $7,000 Category: Evangelism

For partnership opportunities, volunteering, or questions, please contact:

godlinkspodcast@yahoo.com

Thank you for taking the time to read this story.

We believe this is only the beginning.

Let’s make history in 2026.

With love,

Lauren Nicole

President & Host, God Links TV & Podcast

#GodLinksTV