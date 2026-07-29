This Is Wilbur, My Best Friend, and My Support Dog

Wilbur and I began our journey 4 years ago when I rescued him from an Animal Shelter fostering family. I could tell right away that he was a wonderful little guy who has had a tough life, as I have had, and we bonded almost immediately. He provides me with comfort and companionship, and I believe God brought us together for this reason. We provided each other with comfort and companionship. After a tragic motorcycle accident in 2009, and almost losing my left leg, I had almost given up. Each day was a battle just to survive. But with the Good Lord's guidance,I survived and He brought Wilbur into my life so we could care for each other. A couple weeks ago, I noticed a change in Wilbur. He isn't eating much, he's losing weight, and he spends more time hiding behind a chair than by my side. I'm retired now, and live on Social Security, but spend my last dollars on a visit from our Vet. She identified the problem right away. Wilbur needs to have several teeth removed right away, as he has a serious infection because of it. She started Wilbur on antibiotics and scheduled a time to have his teeth removed. This will cost close to a thousand dollars and we desperately need help to cover this. If I can raise $750.00 I will be able to cover the rest. I am praying constantly for a little financial help. Please help save my little buddy! I don't think I can bare loosing him at this point in my life.