Thirty Days to save a Lifetime.

If anyone really knows me, you know that I don't share a lot. I don't talk much about my home life, my family, or the things we face behind closed doors.

The only times I've really talked about my family have been when I was sharing the accomplishments of my children—my oldest daughter playing high-level travel softball and college ball, my middle daughter's cheer and dance accomplishments, or that baby boy of mine never playing football a day in his life, making the JV team, and starting every game.

That's about all I shared.

I've always been the type of person who doesn't ask others for help. In fact, I can only remember asking for help one time, and that was when my daughter was preparing to leave for college. Even then, it was hard for me to do.

I've always lived my life as if I have an invisible backpack on my shoulders. Anything that happens in my family, anything my family needs, any burden or problem—we put it in that backpack. I live by that "code" because, as the leader of my family, a husband and a father, it is my responsibility to lead, provide, protect, and handle whatever situation arises.

I'm not sharing this so anyone will feel sorry for me or my family. If that were the case, I would have been asking for help from the very beginning.

But even though that backpack is invisible, it has gotten heavy. So heavy that some days it feels like I can barely crawl forward under the weight of it all.

People may ask, "If that's true, how do you keep going?"

I keep going because I'm a husband and a father. I have a wife and three children depending on me to keep moving forward. The truth is, they don't even know 99% of what I'm carrying because I believe it's my responsibility to shield them from it.

I also keep going because I stand on the Word of God.

Hebrews 13:5 says:

"For he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee."

And 1 Corinthians 10:13 says:

"There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able..."

So I know He will never leave me nor forsake me, and I know He will never allow more on me than He will give me strength to bear.

My wife says I'm prideful because I won't ask people for help. I say I'm just a private person who doesn't like people knowing my business. Truthfully, we're probably both right.

But every day, I look to the Lord for help.

The Psalmist said in Psalm 121:

"I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth."

So I am looking unto the hills, and I will continue to look.

For more than two years now, I have been in a battle—a battle that is not over and one that I refuse to give up on.

The enemy has put me on a clock. I have exactly 30 days to save something that I have worked my entire life for. If it were only about me, it wouldn't be that big of a deal. But it's not just me. I have a family.

The enemy is trying to break me. He's trying to make me quit. He's trying to take the fight out of me.

But I am reminded of what the Lord said through Jahaziel to King Jehoshaphat and the people in 2 Chronicles 20:15-17:

"Be not afraid nor dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God's."

Trust me when I say I believe that with all my heart. This battle is not mine—it belongs to the Lord.

I also know that God created us to be a community, to help one another in times of need.

Like I said, if you really know me, then you know this is not easy for me. Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done.

So today, I simply ask for your prayers. And if the Lord leads you to help in any way, please know that it is appreciated more than words can express by my entire family.

Times are tough for everyone, and $25,000 is a lot of money—at least it is for me. But every prayer, every share, and every contribution helps.

No matter what happens, I know God is still in control, and I know He will make a way.

Thank you for your prayers, your encouragement, and your support.

And just as I shared the other Sunday, the pressures of this world will try to dim your light. The enemy wants to discourage you, distract you, and make you quit. But no matter what comes your way, you must let your light shine.

God isn't finished yet, and neither am I.