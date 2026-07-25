Think about it, always be thankful

My wife and I have recently been through the wringer. We lost our house that was almost paid off $2500 away from a $13,000 pay off. Three years we had been working to pay it off. Then one day we were given eviction papers, the man we were renting the land from didn't even own it. This supposedly Godly man "ex-reverend" whom was taking our money every month for rent, didn't even own it!! Our neighbors too, done the same way. Our world, now, upside down completely. We were given no choice, forced, to move our little box. What I thought might have been a kind hearted woman, allowed us to place our home on her property. Moved our home to the middle of the city for a month, mind you we weren't staying in it as of yet. Guess what? My wife & I find out that her property is due to be demolished by the city. Her house burned down and she tried to use us. Upon trying to move our home the quickest & most cost-effective way we could (a second time within a one month span), the "mover" (burnt-up birdbrained needs help) left our tiny home on the side of a state hwy in Lakeport ,Tx. Apparently he needed a new tire & lug set. (My home wasn't completely empty, mind you.) No note, no phone call, text message, nothing... Two days passed. We get a phone call from my wife's papa, as he passes our home. The city called & it took three wreckers, they came picked it up, put it on a flatbed and took it to the impound yard. Once all is said and done with, it would have cost us over our payoff amount to get it out of impound. It now sits back on its original lot just how we had it. Well, almost how we had it ALL of our belongings & sentimental items are gone, our attached outdoor catio gone, broken skid and structural damage. Everything we had been working so hard to keep. Lost & in the blink of an eye. Definitely not how I had pictured things. Mother nature's wrath sure but, never would I have thought we would loose it this way. I'm just asking for a little bit of help, here & there financially. This way, maybe my wife and I can get back in our own space. Comfortable, happy & a spot of our own again that we can call home.