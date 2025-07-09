Theya's dental surgery and medical expenses

Theya is my precious 8 year old cat. She's an all black gentle giantess who is now in need of some dental surgery that I can't afford. She essentially has a hole in her gums and her body is eating her tooth. It's painful for her to even eat. She will also need some teeth pulled to boot. She was just diagnosed with asthma and also needs a $300 inhaler purchased every six months. Any help is appreciated. Thank you and God bless.