They tried to silence me and then they arrested me

They tried to silence me. When that didn't work, they arrested me.

I'm a Jewish father, husband, Cardozo Law graduate, small business owner, and healthcare consultant in Burlington, Vermont. My wife is one of only 18 specialists of her kind serving this entire state. We have two kids here. We chose Burlington and we have dedicated our lives to this community.





And I watched it fall apart.





Businesses closing. Theft rampant. Kids getting stuck by dirty needles at school. Families afraid to walk downtown. This didn't happen by accident… it happened because leadership looks the other way and punishes anyone who speaks up.





I started #TruthInVermont on Instagram to document the truth. In 8 weeks, with no money, over 4 million watched (in a state with a population of approximately 575,000).





City Hall fought back. Psychiatric teams appeared at my lawful protest, seemingly at the Mayor’s direction. Internal City memos calling me “delusional” and instructing city employees not to speak with me. No trespass orders issued against independent journalists covering the story. And when none of that worked — they arrested me.





A City Hall security guard sent me racist and antisemitic messages, hateful messages, over several days. I reported it. An internal investigation later confirmed the city never even contacted the security company. Not one phone call. No investigation. No accountability.





I’m a Jewish man in a state with rising antisemitism…and when I was targeted by hate, the city chose silence.





They’re betting I run out of money before I run out of fight.





Every dollar funds my legal defense, my federal civil rights claims against Burlington, and the platform holding them accountable.

Burlington deserves better.





With much gratitude,





Aryeh Moskowitz

Instagram: @truthinvermont



