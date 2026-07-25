Help a Pastor in Need in Remote Villages

Bringing Hope, Encouragement, and Practical Support to Tanzania, Timor-Leste, and Cameroon in 2026.









"I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing." — Genesis 12:2





In some of the world's most underserved communities, pastors faithfully preach the Gospel, care for families, and strengthen their churches despite overwhelming challenges. Many serve with little support, limited resources, and great personal sacrifice.





In 2025, Chariot of Hope partnered with missionary Melodie Joice to reach pastors and communities in remote areas of Tanzania. We met believers worshiping under mango trees, encouraged pastors serving in predominantly Muslim communities, and provided food, essential supplies, and financial assistance to families in need.





One encounter deeply touched our hearts. A pastor's wife who had recently given birth to twins shared the pain of losing one child at birth. Through prayer, encouragement, and practical support, she was reminded that she was not alone and that God had not forgotten her family.

Because of generous supporters, hope was delivered where it was needed most.





But the need continues.

In 2026, Chariot of Hope is expanding its mission to Tanzania, Timor-Leste, and Cameroon. Our goal is to support pastors and ministers of the Gospel by providing humanitarian aid to families and bringing the love of Christ to them in those communities facing hardship.





Your gift can help provide:

Food and essential supplies for struggling families Support for pastors and local ministries Educational resources for children Church Infrastructure support Hope, encouragement, and practical assistance where it is needed most

Every dollar represents more than a donation; it is a message to a pastor, a widow, a child, or a struggling family that they are seen, valued, and loved.





Will you help us carry hope beyond borders?





Together, we can be the hands and feet of Jesus, bringing compassion to the hurting, encouragement to the weary, and hope to those who need it most.





Join us in 2026 as we bring hope to the nations.





Chariot of Hope

Blessed to Be a Blessing



