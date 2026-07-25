GiveSendGo Logo

Help a Pastor in Need in Remote Villages

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEDWIN FOMANKA

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chariot of Hope

Help a Pastor in Need in Remote Villages

Bringing Hope, Encouragement, and Practical Support to Tanzania, Timor-Leste, and Cameroon in 2026.



"I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing." — Genesis 12:2


In some of the world's most underserved communities, pastors faithfully preach the Gospel, care for families, and strengthen their churches despite overwhelming challenges. Many serve with little support, limited resources, and great personal sacrifice.


In 2025, Chariot of Hope partnered with missionary Melodie Joice to reach pastors and communities in remote areas of Tanzania. We met believers worshiping under mango trees, encouraged pastors serving in predominantly Muslim communities, and provided food, essential supplies, and financial assistance to families in need.


One encounter deeply touched our hearts. A pastor's wife who had recently given birth to twins shared the pain of losing one child at birth. Through prayer, encouragement, and practical support, she was reminded that she was not alone and that God had not forgotten her family.

Because of generous supporters, hope was delivered where it was needed most.


But the need continues.

In 2026, Chariot of Hope is expanding its mission to Tanzania, Timor-Leste, and Cameroon. Our goal is to support pastors and ministers of the Gospel by providing humanitarian aid to families and bringing the love of Christ to them in those communities facing hardship.


Your gift can help provide:

  1. Food and essential supplies for struggling families
  2. Support for pastors and local ministries
  3. Educational resources for children
  4. Church Infrastructure support
  5. Hope, encouragement, and practical assistance where it is needed most

Every dollar represents more than a donation; it is a message to a pastor, a widow, a child, or a struggling family that they are seen, valued, and loved.


Will you help us carry hope beyond borders?


Together, we can be the hands and feet of Jesus, bringing compassion to the hurting, encouragement to the weary, and hope to those who need it most.


Join us in 2026 as we bring hope to the nations.


Chariot of Hope

Blessed to Be a Blessing


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve