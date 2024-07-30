Supporting The Treehouse Academy

We are so thankful that you are considering a donation to Treehouse Academy!

Despite recent inflation and significant increases in operational costs, we remain committed to keeping tuition as low as possible.

We are humbly requesting donations so that our students may continue to thrive in their development, growth, and education.

Your donation is tax-deductible and will go directly towards items such as:



• Costs to operate our vans, which transport our students to weekly explorations around San Diego County.



• Continuing education for our Guides (Teachers)



• Art and music enrichment for our students



• Events such as our annual Business Fair and Spring Fling dance

About The Treehouse Academy:

The Treehouse journey began in 2019, when our founder, Bristyl Garvin, was searching for a Kindergarten program for her eldest daughter. Bristyl had enrolled her in a public school with an excellent reputation, where she attended more than twenty years before! Bristyl became involved as a classroom parent and vice president of the PTA but was troubled when she realized how much the school had changed: Art, music, character education, and field trips were all scaled back to make way for more standardized tests. The one-size-fits-all model brought only stress and anxiety to her bright little girl. She found talented and loving teachers and staff, but a broken public school system.



Bristyl found solace in learning about progressive education and began to envision what her dream school would look like, beyond a world of bureaucracy, budget cuts, crowded classrooms, and one annual field trip. One year later Treehouse Academy was born and is now entering its fourth year with campuses in San Diego and Carlsbad!

Our multi-age classrooms promote leadership, mentorship, and responsibility. Students work through curriculum at their own pace, challenging themselves to set and accomplish personal goals. We cherish character development education and celebrate heroes whose examples we can choose to follow. Outdoor education provides connection to the natural world through meditation and exploration, and time spent with animals invokes feelings of empathy and compassion. A school without tests, homework, and lectures allows students to replace rote-memorization with critical thinking and deep understanding. We recognize that art and music education is essential for growing and creative minds. Above all, we believe that learning should be joyful! If our children find joy in learning, their potential is limitless.

We sincerely thank you for your support!

