Support The Soverns Family

The Lord has inspired our hearts to journey to Indonesia, where we will share the transformative power of God's love in our lives, bringing hope and healing to those who are hurting. The Soverns Family is making our way to Indonesia in June of 2025 for 6 weeks to serve in whatever capacity the Lord brings our way. We are planning to lead worship and serve at a local Adult and Teen Challenge campus in Medan, Sumatra, Indonesia. Traveling can be expensive. We have been raising money for our trip, and still need funding to make it all possible. Some expenses that are involved are Airline Expenses, Food and Transportation both in Indonesia and while traveling as well as Lodging and Hotels while traveling. Our fundraising efforts for the trip have successfully gathered about $12,000, but we still need around $6,500 to ensure all our expenses are met. Please consider donating to help our family accomplish the goal that the Lord has set in front of us. We still have needs to be met, and would like to raise enough money to donate whatever is left over to the Adult and Teen Challenge campus in Medan.