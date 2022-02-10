The Sky is The Limit

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $97,580
Campaign funds will be received by Scott Schara
Our 19-year-old daughter Grace, who had Down Syndrome, horrifically died on October 13, 2021, at a hospital putting profits over patients. She died because a doctor illegally labeled her DNR and then a 14-year experienced ICU nurse proceeded to overdose her on Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine within a 30-minute window.
We are sharing Grace’s story, so more people don’t needlessly die in hospitals and other medically connected facilities such as nursing homes and hospice care units.
We have established a charitable foundation to honor our beautiful Grace Emily. Grace had a love for the Lord and was a true light for Him while on this earth. Her favorite Scripture verse was 1 John 4:8. She would include “God is Love” as part of her signature and with many of her works of art.
Let us tell you more about Grace…
She was an angel on Earth. Grace enjoyed playing violin, horse riding, acting, singing, dancing, hunting, fishing and learning (especially geography). She loved being home-schooled! She was creative and a wonderful artist. Grace had a gift of encouragement and decorated pictures and cards to spread love and gratitude. Her efforts always cheered you up.
Her joy for life and her sense of humor were wonderful. Grace could always make you smile. She was known for making up her own jokes. The first of many was, “Where do bees go to the bathroom? The BP station.”
Grace had many hopes and dreams, including obtaining her driver’s license, getting married, and being a tour guide at Graceland one day. She LOVED Elvis and met Priscilla Presley! She was the best daughter a parent could ever have, not to mention a wonderful sister, aunt, niece, and friend! Grace would correct us, saying ‘she is not an ant, because she was not an insect’ 😊. The sky was truly the limit with Grace, and we were greatly blessed to have her in our lives for 19 years.
What happened to Grace is a tragic story. However, we know that God is sovereign and will use this tragedy for good. When we formed her foundation, we envisioned providing many people with disabilities the opportunity to use their talents and spread the light that Christ has intentionally placed within their hearts for this world. This could be anything from providing violin lessons to a college scholarship. That is still our number one priority! However, because of what we’ve learned regarding the cause of Grace’s death, the foundation is also focusing on shining Grace Emily’s light through educating people on the dangers of incentivized health care. In addition, the foundation plans to raise money for legal defenses related to others killed in hospital facilities as part of its mission.
Thank you for considering a donation to our efforts to share Grace’s story and further the goals of her foundation. With your help, Grace’s light can continue to shine that much brighter.
Please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net to learn more and see some amazing pictures and videos of our angel.
Scott and Cindy Schara, Founders
Jehovah Jireh, Scott and family. Our Mighty, Omnipotent Yahweh WILL sustain you all as you fight the GOOD FIGHT against the evil agenda of the medical/pharmacological/corporate world cartel that has evolved around the world in the past 125 years. Trust in the Lord and He will enable you to continue to pursue what justice there is possible for your beautiful daughter, Grace.
May God bless and strengthen you in this amazing journey. Thank you so much.
Dear Ones, we stand with you against MEDICAL MURDER all over the world. May God raise the AWARENESS and ALTERNATIVES to CHANGE this situation.
My heart aches for your tragic loss! May God receive all the glory for the work you are doing to reveal truth! God will not be mocked! May our Savior continue to keep you strong & courageous as you continue your mission on this earth! Grace would be so proud of her family! Her unconditional love lives on through your family! Thank you for fighting for truth. The truth will set us free.
With the grace of God, Grace will have justice.
Merry Christmas Know there should be more suits like this! Speak for those who lost their lives and can not!
Blessings
So very sorry for your loss, they did the same to my husband, but gave him lethal amount of fentanyl to kill 26 people, is what the autopsy said Bill died 12-24-2021 9 days in the hospital no more Christmas for us. Scott everything they said is so much like my husband it's horrifying. Again very sorry for your loss.
The battle belongs to Jehovah Jireh - your family is His faithful soldier. Your precious daughter, Grace, did NOT die in vain. Press on toward the high calling of Yahweh!!
