Supporting The Shire Animal Sanctuary

Hi Everyone, we have to create a new GiveSendGo Campaign, and close the existing ones, as our information has changed, and GiveSendGo cannot change account information on an existing Campaign...





So, we are asking all you who currently donate to our Animal Rescue Sanctuary to re-enter your Banking information on this new Campaign for the Animals, as the existing campaign will close Monday, January 1st , 2024.





And to all those who have considered helping us, or have donated to our Animals in the past, we would encourage you now to Sign up for a Monthly contribution, so that our Animals have enough, each and every month...





Again, with over 80 Animals, both in our House, and with the Farm Animals in our Field, each month is a challenge to meet the costs associated with all of their Food, Medicine and Infrastructure Costs...and remember, Colleen has an Outreach Program here in Mexico, where we encourage Mexicans to Rescue Dogs as well, where WE PAY for the Costs of their Food and Medical Care...





Make sure you pay a visit to the Brand New Website for our Animals, https://theshireanimalsanctuary.com And enjoy ALL of the great information that Colleen, Aaron and Sionade, with the incredible help of Alan and Alyssa, have created for you, so that you can Learn More about our Animal Rescue Sanctuary here in Mexico.





Thank you in advance for all of your Help, as we Greatly Appreciate it!







Love, CF and Colleen