Supporting The Shire Animal Sanctuary

Hi Everyone, we have to create a new GiveSendGo Campaign, and close the existing ones, as our information has changed, and GiveSendGo cannot change account information on an existing Campaign...
So, we are asking all you who currently donate to our Animal Rescue Sanctuary to re-enter your Banking information on this new Campaign for the Animals, as the existing campaign will close Monday, January 1st , 2024.
And to all those who have considered helping us, or have donated to our Animals in the past, we would encourage you now to Sign up for a Monthly contribution, so that our Animals have enough, each and every month...
Again, with over 80 Animals, both in our House, and with the Farm Animals in our Field, each month is a challenge to meet the costs associated with all of their Food, Medicine and Infrastructure Costs...and remember, Colleen has an Outreach Program here in Mexico, where we encourage Mexicans to Rescue Dogs as well, where WE PAY for the Costs of their Food and Medical Care...
Make sure you pay a visit to the Brand New Website for our Animals, https://theshireanimalsanctuary.com And enjoy ALL of the great information that Colleen, Aaron and Sionade, with the incredible help of Alan and Alyssa, have created for you, so that you can Learn More about our Animal Rescue Sanctuary here in Mexico.
Thank you in advance for all of your Help, as we Greatly Appreciate it!
Love, CF and Colleen
With so much Gratitude!
Colleen and Charlie, urgent. I need advice. I just adopted my two white kittens that are just under three months old from the animal rescue they gave them their first kitten shots. I think feline Lukemia and Parvo. I don’t want to vaccinate them. Indoor cat. I’m afraid then they want to do a third shot and rabies while they neuter them. Feline lukemia vaccine killed my cat.
Colleen & Charlie, You both are soo beautiful. Sharing your wisdom has changed our lives. No words are enough to express how grateful I am for the family you've allowed me to be a part of. Giant hugs to you both. Love JC
Colleen and Charlie, Thank you and all the beautiful viewers that contributed to a most amazing show last night! Every show you do is amazing, but last night was special. With Gratitude and Love from New Hope, Pennsylvania, Gene
our shadows wake each day but they don't know why they hope and try, live and die. so leave them in their frozen world, and come and be my lover if only for one stolen moment we will live forever. warm and lovely mystery can you hear the choir voices can no longer hold my desire just abandon your sad history and meet me in the fire where angels wait to take us higher and higher - Jackson Browne
Much love to Colleen & Charlie.
Charlie I really enjoy your teachings and have made changes in my life because of you.thankyou.
Thank you and blessings
Thank you Charlie and Colleen so much for what you do and for all that I have learnt from you😊🙏🌞
Charlene, respect and gratitude... my mantra for today: manna machine, manna from heaven, manna machine, manna from heaven, manna machine, manna from heaven.
