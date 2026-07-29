These Animals Deserve a ChanceEmergen

Right now, a shelter full of cats, dogs, birds, and other animals is running out of time and running out of resources.





The shelves where food should be are nearly empty. Basic supplies like bedding, cleaning products, and medical items are critically low. Without immediate help, these animals won't just go hungry—they could face euthanasia. Not because they're unadoptable. Not because they're unloved. But simply because there isn't enough money to feed and care for them.





On top of that, the shelter itself is in disrepair. Kennels need fixing. Spaces that should feel safe and warm are falling apart. The animals have nowhere else to go, and the people who work and volunteer there are doing everything they can with almost nothing.





These animals didn't choose to end up here. Many were abandoned, surrendered, or found neglected. All they need is a second chance—and that second chance starts with a full bowl of food, a clean place to sleep, and a roof that doesn't leak.





Every dollar raised will go directly toward:





· Food and clean water to fill empty bellies

· Basic supplies like bedding, litter, and cleaning materials

· Shelter repairs so the animals have a safe, decent environment while they wait for homes

· Preventing euthanasia by keeping the shelter funded and functioning





No animal should die because a shelter ran out of money. No dog, cat, or bird should take its last breath in a place that was supposed to save it.





If you can donate, even a few dollars buys a meal. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser could reach someone who can. Please help us keep these animals alive and give them the future they deserve.