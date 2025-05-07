Getting back on our feet

After a year of traumas, we are trying to get back on our feet. So many people are going through hard times these days. It seems that when God promised life would be challenging, He also encouraged us to help each other carry the extra burdens. We are so grateful for the village God has given to us along our trials. Thank you for your help and your prayers.

A recap of a few of the things that happened in the last 9 months:

fire in our house

Husband's business %40 loss due to faulty transformer in the city

My diastasis being so painful for a year that I could not pick things up or exercise

My husband's dear mother diagnosed with Vascular dementia and being kept from us by a mean brother in law

We were scammed by a crypto trading company for hundreds of thousands of dollars. (we have reported them to the correct authorities...)

Our family vehicle totaled. Thankfully we have a lower payment with the replacement.

Brother in law kicked us out of our house...we will fight back when we are more stable.

We are in need of 58K to help get our household items that were cleaned of the toxic smoke in our house as well as all the textiles (clothes, blankets, curtains, etc..) We are also looking for a house to live in while we get our feet back under us. So this money will help us pay deposits and set up for a home.

We are going to be without a home in July as that is when Insurance stops covering our housing. We know God is with us and we feel all your prayers and your encouragement.

Bless you and please reach out if you have any questions.

in Christ,

Robert, Melissa, RP, Benjamin, Paul and Michael Sabo