Getting back on our feet

Goal:
USD $58,000
Raised:
USD $389
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Sabo
After a year of traumas, we are trying to get back on our feet. So many people are going through hard times these days. It seems that when God promised life would be challenging, He also encouraged us to help each other carry the extra burdens. We are so grateful for the village God has given to us along our trials. Thank you for your help and your prayers.
A recap of a few of the things that happened in the last 9 months:
We are in need of 58K to help get our household items that were cleaned of the toxic smoke in our house as well as all the textiles (clothes, blankets, curtains, etc..) We are also looking for a house to live in while we get our feet back under us. So this money will help us pay deposits and set up for a home.
We are going to be without a home in July as that is when Insurance stops covering our housing. We know God is with us and we feel all your prayers and your encouragement.
Bless you and please reach out if you have any questions.
in Christ,
Robert, Melissa, RP, Benjamin, Paul and Michael Sabo
