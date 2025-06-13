Supporting the Rumpca Family

Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

We are a young family—two parents and our three beautiful boys (ages 4, 2, and 5 months)—in urgent need of support as we recover from a devastating experience with hidden toxic mold in our rental home.

What began as subtle health symptoms eventually spiraled into a crisis. Shortly after moving into the house, we began noticing strange reactions: respiratory distress, rashes, severe fatigue, and emotional changes, our children. We reported the issues immediately, but our concerns were ignored for months. Eventually, hidden toxic molds (including black mold) were discovered in the crawl space —after nearly 2 years of escalating health symptoms and worsening conditions. By now, the entire family experienced daily symptoms of chronic illnesses, stomach upset, headache, body aches, brain fog, cognitive changes, and food intolerances, and much more.



We were forced to leave the home for the sake of our family’s health—but the damage was already done. The past year has brought:

• Ongoing medical symptoms in all of us—especially our young children

• Mounting healthcare costs (with many specialists and environmental testing not covered by insurance)

• Legal costs as we try to pursue justice

• Financial hardship from having to move suddenly, replace contaminated belongings, and start over in a safe environment





We are exhausted, hurting, and trying to rebuild our lives one step at a time. Mold exposure has affected every part of our family—our health, our finances, our emotional well-being, and our general sense of safety. We are asking for help because we can’t carry this weight alone anymore.





🙏How Funds Will Be Used:

• Medical support: labs, supplements, therapies/detox, and doctor visits not covered by insurance

• Legal expenses: attorney fees as we pursue accountability

• Basic needs: safe housing, clothing, toy replacement and household essentials like mattresses and towels.

• Trauma recovery: resources for healing the emotional toll on us and our children





🙏How You Can Help

We are hoping for kind hearts to come alongside us in this journey. Whether you can give $5 or $500, every single gift helps ease the burden. Your donations will help us:

• Heal physically and emotionally

• Provide a stable, safe home for our children

• Hold those responsible accountable, so this doesn’t happen to another family







We also deeply welcome your prayers/vibes/thoughts, encouragement, and willingness to share our story.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for any help.





With gratitude and hope,

— A family in healing and recovery