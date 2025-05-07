Islay Walden Education Alliance has partnered with Robert Chelsea to bring Stories of Affirmation, Progress, and Resilience: The Robert Chelsea Story. Islay Walden Education Alliance is a NJ-based nonprofit committed to identifying and eliminating barriers to personal and professional growth. With a shared commitment to education, research, and history, Islay Walden Education Alliance and the Robert Chelsea Foundation are committed to bringing awareness to the importance of organ and tissue donation, particularly across the Black disabled diaspora. Robert Chelsea was driving home from church on the 605 in Los Angeles, CA, when his car overheated. He pulled to the side of the freeway to await roadside assistance when the unthinkable happened. A drunk driver, with three previous DUI convictions, slammed into his disabled car with such force that it exploded on impact. It was only by the grace of God and the heroism of a bystander that he survived the accident.

In August 2013, Robert Chelsea’s vehicle was struck by a drunk driver. The collision and ensuing explosion left Robert severely disfigured, with third-degree burns over 60 percent of his body and face. After years of tests and physical and psychological evaluations, and a longer-than-usual wait for a donor, Chelsea underwent a sixteen-hour full-face transplant at Brigham and Women’s Hospital this past July. At 68, Chelsea became the first black patient, and the oldest in the world, to receive a full face transplant.

Robert Chelsea will share his story and advocate for tissue and organ donations, particularly within the Black community. Donation will support the ongoing conversation and advocacy for ethics in Black Mental and Medical Health Care.

Islay Walden Education Alliance and The Robert Chelsea Foundation are committed to a lasting partnership, bringing awareness to and advocacy for the need for Black organ and tissue donors and kidney transplants across the diaspora.



