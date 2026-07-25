The Road to Baby Rhodes

God is good all the time!!

We have been struggling to conceive for 7+ years. After many doctors appointments, medications, a surgery, different procedures, and heartache, the Lord is calling us to something different. We have been praying and hoping to start our family, and after our difficulties with infertility, the Lord placed adoption on our hearts. We believe the Lord is calling us in this direction and we feel immense peace as we start this journey.

One of the major difficulties is the cost of adoption. We can't do this on our own and are needing help from friends and family. If you feel called to support us, it would be so appreciated. But just as important as the funding are your prayers through this process.

Thank you in advance for your consideration! We love you all!





Update as of May 2026 - We had been matched with a birth mother in January 2026, who was due in May. We travelled across the country as we waited the arrival of what we thought would be our baby girl. But God closed the door at the last minute when the birth mother decided not to go through with the adoption. We were devastated and confused. We don't know why, but for some reason this is part of God's plan and we're trying to trust that going forward. Please continue to pray for us on this journey, for that birth mother and the baby. And if you feel called and are able, continue to support us to help recoup some of the financial loss from this disrupted adoption. Thank you.





Matt and Jenna Rhodes