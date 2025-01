Help Bring "The Right Path" to Life: A Game of Faith, Hope, and Love

We're on a mission to create " The Right Path ," a groundbreaking faith-based game designed to inspire, uplift, and spread the Good News of Jesus Christ to players around the world. Our journey is ambitious, aiming to blend engaging gameplay with profound messages of faith, hope, and love. To make this vision a reality, we need your support.





Why We Need $25,000:

Our goal is modest but crucial. With $25,000, we can acquire a state-of-the-art motion capture (mocap) suit complete with gloves for detailed finger movements. This technology will breathe life into our beloved characters, transforming months, if not years, of development into a more immediate and immersive experience. Additionally, this funding will cover 25% of the costs associated with hiring talented voice actors to give voice to our characters' journeys and struggles.





What is a Mocap Suit?

In case you are curious about the magic behind the motion in 'The Right Path'? Dive into the world of motion capture (mocap) technology with this insightful VIDEO from our friend Jae at JSFILMZ. Discover how a mocap suit transforms mere movements into digital artistry, watch his short film. Then watch the behind-the-scenes; after the film, to take a look at the intricate process that breathes life into our characters. It's where technology meets creativity to create something truly spectacular for our game.





Why Support "The Right Path"?

"The Right Path" is more than a game; it's a call to share the gospel message and fulfill the Great Commission. In a world craving hope, our game offers a beacon of light, inviting players to explore the teachings of Jesus Christ in a uniquely interactive format.





By supporting our campaign, you're not just funding a game. You're investing in a tool designed to spread love, strengthen faith, and encourage spiritual exploration across the globe.





Rewards:

As a token of our gratitude, every backer will be honored in the game credits. Your contribution is a vital part of this journey, and we want to celebrate your support in a way that lasts.





The Game Will Be Free:

In the spirit of the freely given love of Jesus, "The Right Path" will be available for free. We believe that the message of Jesus Christ should be accessible to everyone, everywhere, without barriers.





Updates and Transparency:

We value transparency and commitment. While we will focus on sharing significant milestones and breakthroughs, ensuring that you're part of the journey every step of the way. Your support and faith in our project deserve nothing less.





Join Us:

Your support can transform "The Right Path" from a vision into a reality. Together, we can create an experience that not only entertains but also spreads the eternal message of Jesus' love and salvation to all corners of the earth.





Let's embark on this journey together. Support us in bringing "The Right Path" to life and help share the light of Jesus with the world.





Meet the main Characters of "The Right Path" - A Faith-Based Adventure

Dive into the world of "The Right Path," a unique faith-based game that invites you on an unforgettable journey of hope, redemption, and divine purpose. The short video above introduces you to the twelve main characters whose lives intertwine in a narrative rich with challenges, friendship, and the quest for spiritual growth.

-Dr. Helkena Mo, our heroic figure, leads the charge with wisdom and courage.

-Conny Garcia, the loyal BFF, stands by your side, offering light in dark times.

-Luther Cambridge, a man of God, guides with spiritual insight and unwavering faith.

-Rick Mack, the warm-hearted bartender, serves up advice with every drink.

-Misty Mack, the kid sister full of dreams and innocence.

-Sterling Montgomery, the embodiment of a good father, offering strength and support.

-Dean Stanton, the smooth talker, navigates life's trials with charisma and grace.

-Special Agents J. J. McPherson, Alexander Johnson, and Hector Rodriguez bring justice and integrity to the journey.

-Jonas Hunt, the CEO, whose quest for success is tempered by deeper truths.

-Joshua, the playful lamb, adds a touch of divine playfulness and mystery.





"The Right Path" blends engaging gameplay with meaningful messages, inviting players to explore themes of faith, redemption, and the power of choice. Whether you're navigating through trials, building relationships, or discovering your divine purpose, each character offers a unique perspective on faith's role in our lives.

Join us on this extraordinary adventure where every choice matters, and the light of faith guides the way. Experience the joy of growing closer to God while embarking on a journey filled with love, friendship, and spiritual discovery.





🕊️ Discover more about "The Right Path" and join our community of faith-based gamers: