Theresa’s medical bills









Hello All,





I’m reaching out on behalf of my Mother-in-law, Theresa Scherling, asking for prayers and donations. For those who aren’t familiar with the Scherlings, Theresa is a devoted wife to her husband Paul of 26 years, a mother to 13 and grandma to 3, very soon to be 4! Last week Theresa was diagnosed with a brain tumor located on her frontal lobe, near her temple. As far as the doctors can tell, it is not cancerous and it can be at least mostly removed. She will have many upcoming appointments, scans and potential hospital stays, to include brain surgery, scheduled for August, in order to remove, God willing, the entire tumor. Recovery from surgery will be extensive and take roughly 3 months. Paul will have to take time off work to be with Theresa for appointments to help and support her, but also because it is not safe for her to be driving right now. That loss of income, combined with the extra costs of supplements, a strict diet and medical bills from specialists that insurance may not cover, could be detrimental for them. I ask that you please share this post, pray, and donate if you can. On behalf of the whole Scherling family, thank you so much! Our prayers are with you in return. 🙏 God bless!









For those who would rather donate privately, please DM me and we can arrange that.



