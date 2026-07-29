Theres no place like home pls help secure ours

While I’ve humbly existed on this bustling blue planet for 39 years, I’ve never truly lived a day, & before you all raise your hands at once to challenge the authenticity of this claim, please allow me a moment to explain.





Being alive doesn’t define living, and being confined to survival means continuing to exist despite difficult conditions, danger, or trauma. My life checks all three boxes, so while I originate from Pittsburgh, PA, this unsettling state of perpetual vulnerability is where I’m residing.





Right at the corner of “Wowww really?” street and “Nah you made that up” Avenue is where you’ll find me, trying to hide from my worst nightmares. But since the creatures in mine don’t even have the decency to wait till I’m asleep to start creeping around & disturbing what little peace tries to be with me, I’m terrified from the second my eyes open until the last time my mind makes itself up & tucks in, for the night!





I live in breathtaking fear of failing the three beautiful & precious little souls I’ve been given the privilege of making & molding. My Rosa Mae (17), Jamar Anthony (12), and Justice Ali (7) are the closest beings to Angels as I’ve ever seen, & we are currently living in an unearned Hell, courtesy of our property management company!





Due to Homeriver Group’s tenant abuse & neglect, the threat of homelessness is now banging at our front door, & as the only present parent in the lives of my sweet people in progress, it is solely my duty to protect them & prevent this intruder from entering & wrecking our entire reality!





I pray that you may find some spare change in your hearts to contribute to helping us forsake our landlord and/or take them to court for the sinful acts they’re committing!





We’ve only lived here since August, and just 3 weeks into this tenancy, the “happy” in our new beginning was flushed right down the toilet, when a severe sewage backup began, in the basement bathroom! Coming face to waste with fecal matter & toilet paper bubbling up through the shower drain, overflowing the commode, & flooding the floor was not exactly the housewarming gift I signed up for, especially after spending over $4,000 to call this place home!





I immediately contacted the maintenance line, as my lease advised me to, & reported the sewage emergency. However, it was not treated with any sense of urgency! Instead, Homeriver Group forced me & my children to endure these unsanitary and health-jeopardizing conditions for more than a week!





It wasn’t until I contacted the Health Department & they were cited, for this violation that they finally responded to my daily pleas, for a remedy! But that was just the intro to this ongoing nightmare. Another backup occurred in February, & again in April, this most recent one is currently still ongoing, as I type! I reported it to maintenance over 2 weeks ago, & they have been cited thrice, by the Health Department, for this continued negligence, but still refuse to repair it!





The last plumber, who did come to service this issue, informed me that the owner has known about the severe plumbing problems since 2023! This plumber remembered being called here countless times to Band-Aid the issue, but he already made Homeriver Group aware of the fact that a portion of the pipes need to be replaced, to fully correct it & prevent these reoccurring backups!





So not only did this fraudulent & predatory company willfully withhold this information, but they also took advantage of my ignorance & robbed me of nearly $2500 for their security deposit, knowing that the plumbing would fail & wreak havoc on my tenancy!





Now, to add insult to injury & really rub salt in this still open wound, they have opted to forcibly evict me & my family, to avoid making the repairs! I received notice, today, stating that I have less than 3 months to find a new place to live, & we must vacate this property by July 31st! I've already invested thousands into this house, & I do not have the funds to just pick up & move again, on demand! We are going to be forced into homelessness because of this illegal eviction!





Unbeknownst to me, prior to signing my lease, this company has already been taken to court in a class action suit & found guilty of similar fraudulent practices! They have had to pay tenants for damages totaled in wrongful evictions, & there are countless claims, filed against them, with the BBB! Homeriver Group’s reviews are overwhelmingly negative, & they are known for ignoring maintenance requests, applying substantial “junk fees” to tenant ledgers, & forcibly evicting families, with no legal grounds!





So yes, I am guilty, but my unintentional ignorance is my only offense, in this case! I did not realize that I made such a dire mistake, by trusting a company that I assumed to be credible, until it was too late! However, my children are innocent & they should not be forced to suffer or stripped of the stability that I have worked tirelessly to provide! We have nowhere to go, by the end of July & since this housing crisis has hindered my ability to maintain consistent employment, my income is very limited, so I am pleading for the kindness of others to help me prevent the tragedy of us becoming homeless!





We do not live in a glass house, but nevertheless, we are no more than a stone’s throw away from our entire reality shattering around us & I refuse to silently become another victim of Homeriver Group’s destruction! They currently house over 40,000 tenants across the US, so I want to shed light on this shady company’s behavior, not only for my own benefit, but to hopefully prevent them from repeating this brutality, on the next tenant! I know they intend to evict me & rent this property to someone else, who is unaware of its condition & they will certainly collect their security deposit & rent money too, for as long as they can get away with it!





Their current revenue is 81.8 million dollars a year, so fixing some faulty pipes should be no biggie, whereas my family & I ending up in a shelter or on the streets is dictated devastation that we do not deserve! Rent & utilities have been paid, on time every month since my lease began, & I have done nothing to violate its terms or damage this property so this eviction is clearly retaliatory!





Therefore, I'm just requesting monetary assistance, to help us relocate, any legal advice is also welcome, as I intend to take this company to court so they'll be forced to answer for their unlawful acts! I will also gladly accept any housing resources and/or job opportunities/writing gigs that I may apply for to earn more money!





Homeriver Group also partners with government housing programs, & they receive guaranteed monthly payments for tenants who participate in them, without ensuring that their properties are up to code & meeting HUD regulations! So not only are they taking advantage of unsuspecting tenants, but they are also stealing government funds that are meant to provide families with the stability & comforts of home!





There’s no place like it, the heart loves to live there, and ET crafted a whole phone from scratch, just to call & get back to his, so it goes without saying that having a safe & stable place, to call home, is essential to all living beings! I am seeking contributions for our moving expenses, a storage unit, & legal fees, to sue this company!





Please help me to secure the peace and comfort my children & I deserve! Any & all contributions to our fund will be greatly appreciated! You can also donate directly via Venmo, my user name is Krista-Alise22, thru cash app at $Aceofshawn1, or on PayPal at @Krista8723! Please contact me to share any other resources, my email is my 1st name.last name 87 @ gmail! Thank you and God Bless!