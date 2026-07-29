There's money in farming

I'm currently a student studying agricultural education at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. I intend to go into animal production, where I intend to raise goats and pigs at the initial stage and then subsequently move into poultry and rabbit production.

I intend to start with 4 animals (2 each) which will be purchased at a young age costing 25,000 naira each. The remaining cost will be inquired in constructing an enclosure, vaccination, and feed additive.

I do hope for a favourable response as this will enable me to have a good source of income and also help me to improve in the practical aspect of my field of study.

Thank you.



