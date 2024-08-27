Campaign Image

Name The New Therapy Horse

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,432

Campaign created by Michael Jackson

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Jackson

NAME OUR THERAPY HORSE..... Two-year-old GELDING registered Rocky Mountain horse solid black. Our new therapy horse will be a huge asset for our program along with his other nine brothers and sisters for Diego Ranch Inc. A program helping, healing and saving the lives of children with disabilities and veterans.  

The purpose for this fundraiser is to help pay for any medical bills and feed for one year. 

Make a donation of $5.00 and write the name you want for him in comments. Unlimited times you can pick a name. for instance, $10.00 will get you two names and so on.  After 1000 names are chosen, we will pick a name, and WINNER. Winner will receive a look alike stuffed horse, A framed picture of him and a certificate of birthdate, original name and his family history. 

Thank you for all your love and support for Diego Ranch Inc. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Nicole - Nova
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

I know it was already mentioned, but it's so worthy. * Legend

Nicole - Nova
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

I tried to think of what will fit the best for the Ranch & the purpose / function and the horse's future. * Guardian

Frog
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Dark knight and Gunnar

Frog
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Lesa Stevens
$ 45.00 USD
3 months ago

He is a REMEDY. May be an odd name but I'm sure he will cure it all!

Don
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Nancy
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Name: Onyx

Nancy
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

I have been thinking of Jet but another picked it In honor of my sweet boy I lost last month I kindly suggest “Kramer”.

Nancy Mcleod
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Dancer

Mary sheehan
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Sir Glad I Have Or Sir Galahad

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
4 months ago

Lover Boy is magnificent. He is from God's hand to yours.

Nammy Grammy
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Obsidian

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Onyx

Lesa Stevens
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Slick Flash or Legend (one hopes he will grow into that!) He's so beautiful I'd call him THE Dude. .... thank you for all you do.

Katrina Chesney
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

I'm going with Midnight ❤️

Denise
$ 15.00 USD
4 months ago

Prince is the best name for this regal boy!!

Stacey Cooper
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

I think your new therapy horse is extremely Regal - not sure if that rolls off the tongue as a name, but he is beautiful and Regal

Tw0
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

I would like to see the kids get to paint the horses with colors & glitter. To with people being offended:)

