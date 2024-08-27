Name The New Therapy Horse

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,432
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Jackson
NAME OUR THERAPY HORSE..... Two-year-old GELDING registered Rocky Mountain horse solid black. Our new therapy horse will be a huge asset for our program along with his other nine brothers and sisters for Diego Ranch Inc. A program helping, healing and saving the lives of children with disabilities and veterans.
The purpose for this fundraiser is to help pay for any medical bills and feed for one year.
Make a donation of $5.00 and write the name you want for him in comments. Unlimited times you can pick a name. for instance, $10.00 will get you two names and so on. After 1000 names are chosen, we will pick a name, and WINNER. Winner will receive a look alike stuffed horse, A framed picture of him and a certificate of birthdate, original name and his family history.
Thank you for all your love and support for Diego Ranch Inc.
I know it was already mentioned, but it's so worthy. * Legend
I tried to think of what will fit the best for the Ranch & the purpose / function and the horse's future. * Guardian
Dark knight and Gunnar
He is a REMEDY. May be an odd name but I'm sure he will cure it all!
Name: Onyx
I have been thinking of Jet but another picked it In honor of my sweet boy I lost last month I kindly suggest “Kramer”.
Dancer
Sir Glad I Have Or Sir Galahad
Lover Boy is magnificent. He is from God's hand to yours.
Obsidian
Onyx
Slick Flash or Legend (one hopes he will grow into that!) He's so beautiful I'd call him THE Dude. .... thank you for all you do.
I'm going with Midnight ❤️
Prince is the best name for this regal boy!!
I think your new therapy horse is extremely Regal - not sure if that rolls off the tongue as a name, but he is beautiful and Regal
I would like to see the kids get to paint the horses with colors & glitter. To with people being offended:)
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.