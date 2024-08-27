Name The New Therapy Horse

NAME OUR THERAPY HORSE..... Two-year-old GELDING registered Rocky Mountain horse solid black. Our new therapy horse will be a huge asset for our program along with his other nine brothers and sisters for Diego Ranch Inc. A program helping, healing and saving the lives of children with disabilities and veterans.

The purpose for this fundraiser is to help pay for any medical bills and feed for one year.

Make a donation of $5.00 and write the name you want for him in comments. Unlimited times you can pick a name. for instance, $10.00 will get you two names and so on. After 1000 names are chosen, we will pick a name, and WINNER. Winner will receive a look alike stuffed horse, A framed picture of him and a certificate of birthdate, original name and his family history.

Thank you for all your love and support for Diego Ranch Inc.