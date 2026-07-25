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Help Me Stay in Therapy and Out of Crisis

Goal$1,200 USD
Raised$210 USD

Fundraiser created byDirk Strider

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dirk Strider

Help Me Stay in Therapy and Out of Crisis

I’m asking for help getting through a major life change safely.


The person who has been my main support system for the last several years is moving in September. I’m genuinely happy for him, and I want this next chapter to be good for him. At the same time, his leaving will remove a huge part of the structure that has helped me function day to day.


As someone who is autistic and has DID, a change this big is not just sad or stressful. It has affected my ability to work, take care of myself, manage daily tasks, and stay grounded.


Since finding out he is moving, I’ve been in a level of crisis that has scared me. I have come close to needing hospitalization more than once. I’m trying to reach out now, while I still can, instead of waiting until things become even harder.


I want to get through this without losing my job, losing my stability, or falling into the same patterns I’ve seen in my family. Many people in my family have developed substance use problems around the age I am now. I want to break that cycle. I want to build the skills and support I need before this change hits in full.


The good news is that I have finally found a therapist who specializes in trauma and dissociation. She is one of only a few providers in my area who does this kind of work. I’ve had two sessions with her so far, and people close to me have already noticed a difference in how I seem afterward.


With consistent weekly therapy, I believe I can build the coping skills, internal stability, and support system I need to survive this transition and come through it still standing.


The biggest barrier is cost.


My insurance will cover some of this care, which I’m very grateful for. But coverage does not start right away, and the provider has to be paid upfront. Insurance will reimburse me later, but I have to cover the first month myself.


That first month will cost about $1,200.


I do not have that money available. Right now, I can only afford to go once a month, even though this situation really calls for weekly therapy; especially with less than two months before my support system leaves.


I’m asking for help raising $1,200 so I can attend weekly therapy during this first critical month. Once insurance reimbursement begins, the ongoing cost will be much more manageable. This initial amount is the hurdle I cannot clear on my own.


Any amount helps. Truly. A donation would help me stay in care, stay employed, stay safer, and build the stability I need during one of the hardest transitions of my life.


If you can’t give, sharing this would still mean a lot. Thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping me get through this with support instead of trying to survive it alone.

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