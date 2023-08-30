Campaign Image

The Pocock Family Mission

 USD $11,440

Hola Amigos. Before going further, please pray that our family serve Jesus in love with faith and humility. It would bless us if you shared your prayer, or that you are praying, through the prayer button to the right.

If you are new to our journey, catch up via our youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@thepocockfamilymission2847

We are at a five-month, Missions Focused Bible Training (Bible School to the Nations or BSN) in Baja California, Mexico. After our time in Mexico we plan, God willing, to return and serve in Medellin, Colombia. 

If you are here to contribute financially, prayerfully consider being a monthly supporter. Having regular supporters helps with planning and budgeting for our future in missions. 

Muchas Gracias, Dios te Bendiga!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 days ago

Mallory Cole
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Brittany Hill
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

God Bless your family!

Evans family
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for you all, Pocock family! May the Lord continue to bless and guide you!

Mallory Cole
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Mallory Cole
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mallory Cole
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Matt
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Mallory Cole
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Mallory Cole
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Matt
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Mallory Cole
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 375.00 USD
6 months ago

Matthew Witter
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Mallory Cole
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

