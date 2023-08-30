The Pocock Family Mission

Hola Amigos. Before going further, please pray that our family serve Jesus in love with faith and humility. It would bless us if you shared your prayer, or that you are praying, through the prayer button to the right.

If you are new to our journey, catch up via our youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@thepocockfamilymission2847

We are at a five-month, Missions Focused Bible Training (Bible School to the Nations or BSN) in Baja California, Mexico. After our time in Mexico we plan, God willing, to return and serve in Medellin, Colombia.

If you are here to contribute financially, prayerfully consider being a monthly supporter. Having regular supporters helps with planning and budgeting for our future in missions.

Muchas Gracias, Dios te Bendiga!