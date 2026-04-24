The Pilgrim's Journey Christian Adventure Game

The Pilgrim's Journey

Hello! My name is Alex, and I'm creating The Pilgrim's Journey, a Christian story-driven adventure game inspired by faith, spiritual growth, perseverance, and the Christian walk.

Through adventure, trials, spiritual battles, and meaningful choices, players will experience a journey that reflects the challenges and victories of following Christ.

In this game, you play as a pilgrim walking a narrow path, facing challenges, discovering truth, helping others along the way, and growing in faith throughout the journey.

My goal is to create an engaging and inspiring experience that encourages players while pointing them toward timeless Christian values and biblical truths.

I have already completed:

A full story outline

A storyboard

Concept artwork and sketches

A concept video showcasing the character, world, and vision for the project

Now I need your help to take the next step.

Why I'm Raising Funds

I'm seeking support to hire programmers, artists, and designers to build a playable prototype of the game. This first stage of development will lay the foundation for future growth and larger funding opportunities.

Stage 1 Funding Goal: £20,000

Every contribution will go directly toward game development and bringing this vision to life.

A Message to Christian Supporters

I believe games can be a powerful way to share truth, encourage faith, and reach people in today's digital world. The Pilgrim's Journey is more than entertainment—it is an opportunity to create something meaningful that honors God and impacts lives.

How You Can Help

If this vision resonates with you, please consider:

🙏 Praying for the project

📢 Sharing the video with friends, family, or your church

💝 Supporting financially as God leads you

Every prayer, share, and contribution brings The Pilgrim's Journey one step closer to reality.

Thank you for believing in this vision.

Let's build something that leaves a mark on eternity—together.

May God bless you abundantly.

Alex







