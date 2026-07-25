From Borrowed Phones to Life-Changing Films

What if one film could restore a broken heart, strengthen a struggling believer, or introduce someone to the love of Jesus Christ for the very first time?

That is the vision behind THE PHOS FILMS STUDIO.

Our mission is simple, yet eternal: to touch lives, promote godly values, and spread hope through Spirit-inspired storytelling. Through powerful films and visual stories, we seek to inspire, restore, and remind people that God is always at work, even in life's darkest moments.





Today, we have the passion, the calling, and the stories. What we don't have are the tools to bring those stories to life consistently.





Every film we've created has required us to borrow phones from friends just to begin filming. If no one is available to lend us a phone, production comes to a halt. Ideas remain on paper. Scripts go unfilmed. Lives that could have been reached must wait.

For equipment we cannot borrow, such as lights and tripods, we often have to rent them. While renting helps us complete a project, the cost quickly adds up. After hiring the same equipment several times, we often realize we have spent more than it would have cost to purchase it outright. Owning these essential tools would allow us to create consistently, reduce production costs, and focus our resources on reaching more people with the Gospel.





We believe God has placed a much greater vision before us, but we need your help to make it possible.





We are raising funds to purchase essential production equipment that will serve this ministry for years to come; even if we begin with quality, fairly used equipment. These include professional cameras, lenses, lighting, microphones, tripods, stabilizers, storage devices, and other permanent production tools. These are not one-time expenses; they are long-term investments that will enable us to consistently produce high-quality Gospel films without depending on borrowed or rented equipment.





Despite these challenges, we have already begun producing Gospel films that are touching lives. Imagine what could be accomplished with the right equipment permanently in our hands. Instead of waiting for borrowed devices or spending valuable resources on rentals, we could dedicate our time and energy to creating more stories that inspire faith, restore hope, and point people to Christ.





Your support is not simply helping us buy cameras or lights. You are helping build a ministry that uses film to proclaim hope, truth, redemption, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Every scene we capture, every story we tell, and every life touched becomes part of the eternal impact you helped make possible.

Imagine a young person finding hope through one of our films. Imagine a family being encouraged to trust God again. Imagine someone choosing Christ because a story reached their heart in a way words alone never could.

This is why THE PHOS FILMS STUDIO exists.





No gift is too small. Every contribution moves us one step closer to producing films that glorify God and reach countless people across Africa and beyond.

If you are unable to give financially, you can still partner with us by praying for this mission and sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, and community.

Together, we can transform borrowed and rented equipment into a lasting ministry, and stories into testimonies of lives forever changed.





Thank you for believing in this vision and for helping us shine the light of Christ through the power of film.



