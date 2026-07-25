Theo's medical journey

Our sweet 9-year-old son, Theo, has spent years fighting a battle that most people never see. While other children are busy playing, making memories, and simply enjoying being kids, Theo has endured chronic pain, discomfort, endless doctor appointments, testing, procedures, and the uncertainty that comes with not knowing what comes next.





What started as severe constipation has become a much larger and more complicated medical journey. After extensive testing and a recent colonoscopy, doctors discovered that Theo's colon has become severely stretched both lengthwise and sideways. They described his case as something they have rarely seen before. Now that his colon has been emptied, it is struggling to function properly and can even begin folding in on itself, making it difficult for his body to do something most of us take for granted.





As parents, there is nothing harder than watching your child suffer and feeling helpless. We have watched Theo push through pain that no child should have to endure. We have seen him miss out on activities, struggle through difficult days, and face medical procedures with a courage far beyond his years. Yet despite everything, he continues to smile, make people laugh, and fight through each challenge with incredible strength.





The road ahead is still uncertain. Theo is facing additional testing, procedures, and surgery as doctors work to understand the full extent of what is happening and how to help him. We are committed to doing everything possible to get him the care he needs, but the financial burden of ongoing medical treatment, travel to specialists, hospital visits, meals, lodging, and missed work continues to grow.





We are asking for help so that we can focus on what matters most—caring for Theo and helping him heal. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward the costs associated with his medical care and journey to recovery.





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand and ask that you please share Theo's story and keep him in your thoughts and prayers. We believe that with the support of our community, family, and friends, Theo will continue to fight this battle with the same courage he has shown every step of the way.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for loving, supporting, and standing beside our family during one of the hardest chapters of our lives. ❤️ Theo means the world to us, and your kindness gives us hope when we need it most.