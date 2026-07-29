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Old State Saloon Under Fire Help Us Fight Back

Goal$1,000,000,000 USD
Raised$8,121 USD

Fundraiser created byMark Fitzpatrick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mark Fitzpatrick

Old State Saloon Under Fire Help Us Fight Back

The Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, just did what any red-blooded American bar should do: we posted an offer for FREE BEER to any patriot who helps ICE identify and deport illegal aliens out of our state.

The Department of Homeland Security retweeted it. The entire country lost its mind (in both directions).

The tolerant Left immediately showed us their version of “peaceful protest”:

Death threats to burn our 100-year-old building to the ground
Threats against owner Mark Fitzpatrick and his family
Floods of gay porn and filth sent to our phones, emails, and voicemails 24/7
Planning boycotts and protest

And – because nothing says “random coincidence” like perfect timing – the Idaho Tax Commission suddenly notified us we’ve been selected for a full sales & use tax audit.  The punishment is the process, as they say.

This is what standing up for America looks like in 2025.  We’re not backing down. We’re doubling down.

Every dollar you give right now goes straight to:

Security to keep our staff, customers, and building safe from the people who claim they’re “peaceful”
Extra CPA and legal hours to deal with the weaponized “routine” audit
Keeping the free beer flowing for every verified patriot who actually helps ICE get the job done
Anything above that? We finally build the real kitchen we’ve desperately needed for years so we can feed more of you even better food while we watch the deportations roll. 

And if this thing goes absolutely nuclear:

We start planting Old State Saloons in every red state in America – safe havens where normal people can drink, eat, laugh, and speak the truth without looking over their shoulder. 

This is more than a fundraiser.
This is a line in the sand.

Merry Snitchmas.
Deport them all.

God bless you, your family, and the United States of America.

Mark Fitzpatrick & the Old State Saloon crew
Eagle, Idaho
@oldstatesaloon on X

Goal: $1,000,000,000 (because why think small when the Left already wants us gone?)

No stopping. No surrender. Ever. #DeportThemAll #MerrySnitchmas #OldStateSaloon
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