Theodore Winters' Medical Fund

This is a fundraising page that is set up to raise money for the payment of Theodore Winters and his child’s medical bills. A series of unfortunate events have happened that have made it extremely difficult to pay off a few outstanding medical bills and this is a fundraiser to do so.





My name is Theodore Winters and I am a visual artist (painter ) from Buffalo , New York. I have been going through a real tough time lately with finances. Work has been extremely slow since Covid happened and no matter how much I seem to get ahead , in our current economy one bill or another comes my way and I just can’t keep my head above water. I have had some health issues lately and I have been trying to pay off outstanding health bills for some medical procedures I have had done, and a medical bill for my toddler. Just as I was starting to get ahead , the foundation on my home collapsed and I had to invest thousands of dollars into fixing the foundation of my home. This has put me drastically behind. I work two jobs and I own my own business. And I am just not making enough money at the moment to pay these bills off and now I have been sent to collections over a few of them. I need to pay these bills off so I can get back to somewhat normal and I can start saving up for additional medical procedures I need to have done. Any amount you can donate to me would be of great help, and I would highly appreciate it.







