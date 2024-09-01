Theodore Winters' Medical Fund

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $3,730
Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Stiegler
This is a fundraising page that is set up to raise money for the payment of Theodore Winters and his child’s medical bills. A series of unfortunate events have happened that have made it extremely difficult to pay off a few outstanding medical bills and this is a fundraiser to do so.
My name is Theodore Winters and I am a visual artist (painter ) from Buffalo , New York. I have been going through a real tough time lately with finances. Work has been extremely slow since Covid happened and no matter how much I seem to get ahead , in our current economy one bill or another comes my way and I just can’t keep my head above water. I have had some health issues lately and I have been trying to pay off outstanding health bills for some medical procedures I have had done, and a medical bill for my toddler. Just as I was starting to get ahead , the foundation on my home collapsed and I had to invest thousands of dollars into fixing the foundation of my home. This has put me drastically behind. I work two jobs and I own my own business. And I am just not making enough money at the moment to pay these bills off and now I have been sent to collections over a few of them. I need to pay these bills off so I can get back to somewhat normal and I can start saving up for additional medical procedures I need to have done. Any amount you can donate to me would be of great help, and I would highly appreciate it.
Psalm 37:4 NIV Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.
May your son live a long and healthy life.
God Bless you!
Holy Spirit prompted me to give. Blessings on you and your family.
Wishing you and your family the best
Hope this helps my friend, thank prayers to your family!
You and your family are in my prayers.
Prayers for healing and protection as this family struggles to heal together Father God. Amen
WWG1WGA!
Let me start and hopefully more people are willing to help. Good luck and good bless!!
God bless you!
Vote! Vote! Vote! And Pray! Pray! Pray!
VOTE EARLY. DONT WAIT FOR ELECTION DAY THEY WILL SABOTAGE IT. VOTE EARLY VOTE EARLY. VOTE EARLY
God bless you.
God Bless...
