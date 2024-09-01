Campaign Image

Theodore Winters' Medical Fund

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $3,730

Campaign created by Stephen Stiegler

Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Stiegler

Theodore Winters' Medical Fund

This is a fundraising page that is set up to raise money for the payment of Theodore Winters and his child’s medical bills. A series of unfortunate events have happened that have made it extremely difficult to pay off a few outstanding medical bills and this is a fundraiser to do so.


My name is Theodore Winters and I am a visual artist (painter ) from Buffalo , New York. I have been going through a real tough time lately with finances. Work has been extremely slow since Covid happened and no matter how much I seem to get ahead , in our current economy one bill or another comes my way and I just can’t keep my head above water. I have had some health issues lately and I have been trying to pay off outstanding health bills for some medical procedures I have had done, and a medical bill for my toddler. Just as I was starting to get ahead , the foundation on my home collapsed and I had to invest thousands of dollars into fixing the foundation of my home. This has put me drastically behind. I work two jobs and I own my own business. And I am just not making enough money at the moment to pay these bills off and now I have been sent to collections over a few of them. I need to pay these bills off so I can get back to somewhat normal and I can start saving up for additional medical procedures I need to have done. Any amount you can donate to me would be of great help, and I would highly appreciate it.



Recent Donations
Show:
Stephen White
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Psalm 37:4 NIV Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May your son live a long and healthy life.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Christine
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you!

Praise The Lord
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Holy Spirit prompted me to give. Blessings on you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephen White
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you and your family the best

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

The Real Benny Blanco
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope this helps my friend, thank prayers to your family!

Sheila Pi
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

You and your family are in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for healing and protection as this family struggles to heal together Father God. Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

WWG1WGA!

Maria Wei
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Let me start and hopefully more people are willing to help. Good luck and good bless!!

Toby Lee
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Vote! Vote! Vote! And Pray! Pray! Pray!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

VOTE EARLY. DONT WAIT FOR ELECTION DAY THEY WILL SABOTAGE IT. VOTE EARLY VOTE EARLY. VOTE EARLY

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless...

