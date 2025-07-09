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Family and Ministry Vehicle

GoalKES 3,200,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byJOHN NJOGU

Fundraiser funds will be received by JOHN NJOGU

Family and Ministry Vehicle

🚗 Ministry & Family Vehicle Project: Mobilizing the Kenya Coast

The Need

As we continue our ministry assignment in Mission Discipleship and Mobilization across campuses, local churches, and every expression of the Body of Christ along the coastal strip, safe and reliable transportation has become a critical need.

We are raising support for a dependable minivan to transport our family, ministry team, and training materials to:

  1. 🎓 Student Fellowships & Campuses
  2. Regional Churches
  3. 📖 Leadership & Discipleship Training Sessions
  4. 🌍 Community Outreaches

Securing this vital tool will drastically enhance our operational efficiency and multiply our discipleship impact across the entire region.

What We Are Trusting God For

We are believing God for a fuel-efficient, reliable 7- or 8-seater hybrid minivan (2019 model or newer).

Our target vehicles include:

  1. Toyota Voxy / Toyota Noah / Toyota Esquire
  2. Honda Stepwgn

These models provide the necessary space for people and gear while keeping ongoing fuel and maintenance costs sustainable.

Financial Target & Partnership

  1. 🎯 The Goal: $23,250 USD (approx. KSh 3.0M)

This amount will fully cover purchasing, registering, and insuring a clean, foreign-used hybrid minivan for long-term reliability in the field.

How You Can Stand With Us

  1. Pray with us: Stand in agreement for God's provision, safe travel, and open doors for the Gospel across the region.
  2. Give: Any amount, whether large or small, brings us one step closer to getting on the road.
  3. Share: Pass this GiveSendGo campaign link along to friends, church groups, or family who love supporting mission work.
"And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work."2 Corinthians 9:8

Thank you for partnering with us to advance the Gospel and serve the Body of Christ!

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