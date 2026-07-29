then story and life of amanda kennett

They had to leave her stomach open from her breast plate to her belly button. So, she could dry out from the poison her body had in her from the organs bursting. This is where I met one of gods workers. This doctor was an angel and will always be my family hero. His name was Dr Gray. This man is the sole reason why my wife is alive today. There are real angels on earth, and they walk with us every day we might not know it, and we might not see it. But they are there and that is what makes earth beautiful. I stead in that hospital for two months strait. I was not leaving my wife, and I prayed hard every night. She whets through at least 6 surgeries in that time frame. $100,000.00’s in medical bills. But that didn’t matter, I had my soulmate and wife, and I had her to one great doctor and his great team. We are blessed and we will always hold a great part of our hearts for Dr Gray and his team. So, Amanda missed out on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and this was not important. But to her it was important and she loved being around my family. I stayed with my wife and made sure she was not alone. I never thought I would live at a hospital. But she at that time was the only thing that mattered. I want to also give special thanks to our friends. My place of work and family that came together to help with food and money issues mean the world to us and we will always love you for our help. I was out of work for two months. I was afraid to leave Amanda. I just whet home to pay bills and take a shower and I was back at the hospital. I would never wish this on anyone. So many tears have fallen and so many heart beats go by. The time flies by. The days turn into months, and the months turn into years. It started in 2017 with money issues and I stead strongly for Amanda and I dealt with the bills. She just needs to worry about getting better. Then she had a genetic test done in I think 2019 by another angel and a great doctor at UT oncology center the one and only Dr Ward give her this study and found that Amanda had a genetic disorder called F.A.P this stands for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and the meaning is ( It is a rare, inherited genetic condition that causes hundreds to thousands of precancerous growths, called polyps, to develop in the colon and rectum, usually starting during adolescence or young adulthood. ) This genetic also causes 10% to 20% aggressive fibromatosis desmoid tumors and the meaning of aggressive fibromatosis desmoid tumors is. ( Desmoid tumors, also commonly referred to as aggressive fibromatosis or deep fibromatosis, are rare, non-metastasizing soft-tissue tumors that arise from connective tissue. Although they do not spread to other parts of the body, they can aggressively invade surrounding tissues, causing severe pain, restricted mobility, and organ damage.) They are very scary looking and very deadly little alien looking tumor. I will also put a picture below so you can see.





DESMOID TUMOR

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Amanda has been through so much. Before this all happened, Amanda weighed around 196 lbs. Then all this stuff happened to her, and she got down to 86 lbs. in two months. Her body is really messed up. She is still beautiful to me, and she will always be to me. She also lost all of her teeth, and she will have to get implants one day when we can afford it due to her bottom plate is too small. This cost is in the $20,000.00 dollar range. She also has to have breast implants one day due to all the damage and I don’t even want to know what this is going to cost. But I will make sure it happens. Because I want her to feel great about herself. This stuff right now is not important but like I said before it’s important to her. Well back in November 2020 Amanda started having pain in her back and rib cage area on the right side. She whets back into the doctors. They found another desmoid tumor on her right-side spine and another desmoid tumor on her right-side rib cage. But at the time she was pregnant with Charleigh, and they couldn’t do anything with the tumors until Charleigh was born. So, in the new year Amanda had to go to a cancer doctor to start cancer drug therapy. She couldn’t do chemo due to her body and us having a newborn. This medicine cost in the $20,000.00 dollar range crazy right. My jaw dropped and I started worrying about how I was going to pay for this and we got some help and the rest would be billed. The medicine was called Votrient and this (Votrient (generic name pazopanib) is a targeted oral medication used to treat advanced kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) and advanced soft tissue sarcoma in adults. It works by blocking specific proteins (tyrosine kinases) that tumors need to grow and form new blood vessels.) This meds tore my Amanda up. I felt bad and wanted to help with what I could do. Well, this meds did help with the tumor on her back and killed it. But the tumor on her rib cage kept growing and started getting bigger. So, they had to go and take it out. In April of 2023 the great doctors at UT medical Center got another one of the beasts out and also, she had desmoid tumor growing on her left side neck. In the same day they removed this desmoid tumor out. Amanda same to heal better this time and it took about 6 months to heal. But to go back in time a little bit. In April 2022 I was working hard and working a lot, like 80 hours a week. Then my legs started swelling and it was getting where I couldn’t walk on them. Then I was in the hospital for 10 days. I was diagnosed with CHF, and this is below (In a medical context, CHF stands for Congestive Heart Failure. This condition means the heart muscle is weakened or stiff and cannot pump blood efficiently to meet the body's demands.) This made it very hard to work because I had to work long hours on my feet and this was too much on my body. I gained weight and was at 485 lbs. Then I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Also started having pain in my back and I couldn’t sleep at night. I had to sleep in a chair. I couldn’t be close to my family at night. This was really hard because I couldn’t help my family. Tears and emotions were so high. Then on top of everything I was diagnosed with D.I.S.H in my lower back. D.I.S.H is below (D.I.S.H. stands for Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis. It is a type of degenerative arthritis that causes the ligaments and tendons connected to your bones to harden (calcify) and turn into bone. Also known as Forestier disease, it primarily affects the spine, but it can also cause bone spurs in the hips, shoulders, elbows, knees, and heels.) I never gave up and my health is starting to get back in could conditions. It will never be the way it was. But I can make it better for myself and help my family. Now I’m down to 307 lbs. in just 4 years. Everyone out there will never give up, and I know this is hard. I feel for you and I understand. Be strong and find that person that will stand with you. Amanda and my family helped me, and it wasn’t easy for them. But you can do it and you can make yourself feel better. It will take lots of work and if you fail the first time get back up and work at it again. The good lord will be there with you, and he will walk with you through this hard time. May god be with you. He was there for me when I needed him. Now me and Amanda are both disable and on a fixed income and this makes so hard. We did ask this. but the cards were this. but I’ve seen too many miracles not to believe another miracle won’t happen. Now Amanda in 2025 they found another desmoid tumor on her left side down by her kidney. This desmoid wrapped around her small intestines three times and around her left kidney. She had surgery on November 12th, 2025. She had lots of problems with this surgery. She is bleeding inside. They had to give her blood in and out of ICU she was in the hospital from November 12th, 2025, to January 1st, 2026. She missed Thanksgiving and Christmas once again. She had a leak in her intestine track. This is called a fistula, and this is below. (A fistula is an abnormal, tunnel-like connection or passageway between two epithelium-lined organs, vessels, or between an organ and the outside of the body. They typically form as a result of inflammation, infection, injury, or as a complication of surgery) so she has pick line in her to take this feeding stuff and this called TPN and this feeding stuff is like $10,000.00 dollars a month. What is TPN below (TPN stands for Total Parenteral Nutrition. It is a method of delivering complete, liquid nutrition directly into a person's bloodstream through an intravenous (IV) catheter.) She also has wounds that are not healed up, and this wound supplies cost from $500.00 to $1,000.00 dollars a month. Her medications cost from $200.00 a month and $400.00 a month. It is getting hard. With doctors’ payments and trying to put food on the table. To pay rent every month. Trying to put gas in the car so we can get to the doctors. My family really needs help, and I hope that God willing people out there will help us. I know God will be with us and I know that there are more angels and miracles for my family and my wife. Also, in 2026 our child was diagnosed with the same genetic disease. This breaks my heart. But God will protect her. So please anyone out there that can help my family please do. I want to say thank you for your time.

She is very beautiful and I hope that your day is filled with love and blessings. I hope that God will shower you with everything you want. Be good to yourself and be good to others. Never give up and always stay strong. The good lord will always be there for you just talk to him. Thank you and I hope to hear from you all and hear your story too. If you can’t donate money even a simple email saying hi and a prayer goes along way. So please get the word out there and let your friends know and your family know. Thank you

Have a very blessed day.

Jonathan R Kennett

Jkennett9403@gmail.com