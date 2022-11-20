The Future Of Monkeys

There is no other animal on the planet that stretches the learning, wisdom and creativity of Human Beings other than Monkeys. Unfortunately, due to the lack of education, well meaning but under resourced people and exploitation, the right of ownership and companionship is at risk in the United States. Laws are being passed at an incredible rate that create restrictions and barriers to this unique relationship. This is where SPARTN has come in to serve, help and bring change. We began as a place of hope and help for primates who were raised by humans, but are displaced, abused or abandoned. The need is beyond HUGE. There are more than 15,000 primates being kept in private captivity in the US alone. Unfortunately many of those private owners have not been supported, educated and resourced well enough to ensure a full, safe and good life. SPARTN has chosen to build a unique ecosystem to serve, support and ensure the wellbeing of primates. Our focus from 2021 going forward is to create a world class property and facility to house, care for and support the monkeys who have been displaced over and over. Additionally, we are working to create educational programs and certification training to equip and empower people who have chosen to bring Monkeys into their homes. We are also working with some of the world's top authorities in primate research and care to expand our impact. Currently, our goal is to raise $100,000 in order to begin construction on our new Sanctuary in Tennessee. It will include a world-class Spider Monkey Habitat, Howler Monkey Habitat, Capuchin Habitat, Vervet Monkey Habitat and habitats for Marmosets and Tamarins. We will also focus on the research and development of a new Zoological Husbandry Program for animals that have been raised in private captivity. The funds raised in this campaign will be used for construction, permitting, veterinary care, nutrition, and material development.

We are a small, efficient and passionate team. We are undergirded by a counsel of top level zoologist, primatologist and husbandry experts from across the nation and the world.

We are constantly humbled and grateful for the love and support you offer.



