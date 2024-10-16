Supporting the Miller's Hurricane Recovery

On September 26th, Hurricane Helene brought very heavy storm surge to the Florida coast, leaving devastation in its wake. Among those affected were Scott and Anne Miller, who have tragically lost everything they owned. Their home, cherished belongings, and sense of security have all been swept away in the storm.

Scott and Anne have always been pillars of the community, known for their kindness and support to others. Now, they need our help. The road to recovery will be long, and every little bit counts. Your donations will go directly towards rebuilding their lives and providing essential supplies.

Together, we can help Scott and Anne rise from this disaster and restore hope for a brighter future. Please consider donating and sharing this message to spread the word. Thank you for your support.