Support the Mekas Family

Victoria was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2019. It has been a long up and down road. She underwent a difficult chemo treatment for six months and followed that with a lumpectomy. That surgery revealed that she not only had one type of breast cancer, ductile, she also had a second type, lobular. The lumpectomy was then followed up with a double mastectomy. Then, after radiation and three years of receiving hormone blockers, there was NED (no evidence of disease.)

When 2023 arrived, though, so did the discovery of new cancer spots. This time, Victoria was treated with chemo pills, a new hormone blocking shot and other medication. After three months of the new treatment, the cancer had grown and spread. It is now considered metastatic stage four breast cancer. If you know about metastatic breast cancer, many consider it to be incurable.

At this point, Victoria has the option of accepting the diagnosis and, for the most part, giving up, but she has great faith in God and is committed to seeking every opportunity for healing available. She and husband, Chris, have an eight-year-old daughter and Victoria is active and vital in the community, with many people relying on her.

Victoria and Chris became aware of the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, Texas, through a friend whose daughter was treated by Dr. Burzynski Haven been given a prognosis of four months to live by those treating her, this young lady was treated by Dr. Burzynski and was cured in 2007. She is alive and well and has given birth to a second child. There are others right here in Benzie County who have also benefited tremendously from Dr. Burzynski’s care.

The Burzynski Clinic is a non-traditional clinic because they have found that there are other options for cancer treatment other than chemotherapy. Dr. Burzynski has cured countless people, with a ninety percent success rate, yet the FDA will not approve his non-toxic treatment, despite the evidence of its success. Given the lack of FDA approval, insurance companies will not pay for these treatments, even though Dr. Burzynski's treatment has proven, in many cases, far more successful than traditional approaches. All care received at the Burzynski Clinic is paid for out of pocket. At $17,000 per month, one years’ worth of treatment is $204,000.

Victoria grew up in Benzie County since she was three years old. She graduated from Benzie Central in 1997 and then moved on to MSU for three years. The entire time she was in college, Victoria knew that she wanted to move back home and open a flower shop. In 2001 that dream became a reality! Since then, Victoria and Chris have opened three other stores in Benzie, becoming an integral part of the community. They have a sweet eight-year-old girl, Beatrice, who needs to grow up with her mom chasing her around the yard and Chris needs someone to keep his ideas focused (and vice versa). It is impossible to envision this community without Victoria’s fingerprints on it. She has led community fund-raising, throws a community Christmas soiree, has given to local groups throughout the years, and employs folks from the tri-county area. Every aspect of Benzie living would be affected by her loss.

Victoria and Chris are, quite honestly, leveraging everything they can of their personal assets to pay for the treatments at the Brzezinski Clinic. This will still leave them far short of what is required for an anticipated years’ worth of treatment, not to mention travel costs and other expenses. The goal of this “Give, Send, Go” request is $170,000. Anything that you are able and willing to share towards this goal is deeply appreciated. Furthermore, your love and your prayers are indispensable. Thank You.