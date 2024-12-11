Support The Miracles of Christmas Concert NOW!

I have embarked on a journey that I absolutely didn't plan on.

I came to my hometown in Danville, California to recover from my 9 concussions. Thank God all of that is being addressed. I am on the road to recovery right now as you read this. In fact, my medical team has cleared me to take on this project because they can see that I am coming back alive in front of them because my brain is coming back as I do this!

I am bringing a Christmas concert to my hometown area. Our mission is to bring back the Christmas Spirit while helping our fellow Americans who are still suffering from the devasting effects of hurricane Helene. Specifically, the people in Ashville, NC and surrounding areas are freezing to death as I write this.

That's not the country I grew up in and learned to love. We're all better than that.

Here's what I am doing to help those people now before they all freeze to death waiting for help.

I am bringing a very well-known band to perform a Christmas concert that will draw a huge crowd. What I can tell you is that this band is world famous, and they are more than excited than I am to come here to make this happen! They will absolutely sell out the concert once it's announced.

We're also going to have a live auction right before the concert so that we can raise as much money as possible.

We have everything ready to go. The heavy lifting has been done.

That band must have a deposit by this Saturday, or the concert will not happen. I have already secured two amazing sponsors but until we can sell tickets, we are short on cash to make the deposit on time.

That's where you all can make a difference right now.

All of you who are reading this are very blessed, in fact, more than you know. None of you this Christmas, will have to worry about freezing to death or where your next meal is coming from. You have no idea how much these people are suffering. We can all help them.

In the last 72 hours, 3 people have passed away from exposure to the elements.

Coverage from Fox Business



Recent CBS News Story

Recent Coverage from News Nation

Everyone can help.

"We can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone." President Ronald Reagan

Every donation will help us get there. Please help these people. I promise, you'll be glad you did because that's what Christmas is all about.

* Anyone is donates more than $150 will get a signed copy of my book when it's published next year.

Let's make Christmas real to these people. God bless you all and Merry Christmas!



