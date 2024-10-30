The House God is Building

What do you do when your hopes and dreams are shattered?

You stand on God's promises and partner with a community of believers!

A Sanctuary of Faith

Our home in Louisiana was always a place where love, faith, and hope intertwined. It was a place of family gatherings, but more importantly, a place for others to come and experience the love of God. So when God called us to Texas, we knew we wanted another home that would create that same place of love.

God's Dream Our Vision

Months went by as we looked for homes and nothing felt right. We searched and prayed continuously. Then one day during my quiet time, the Lord said to me, "I have gifted you creatively...draw your house yourself." So I did just that, I sat down and sketched the vision of the home that Toby and I would soon build.

A Hope Deferred. A Dream Stolen.

We shifted our search to finding land where we could reside in our dream home. We quickly found a builder and began the process. We'd never built a custom home before so the process was foreign and we had no idea what to expect. As the build process began, we noticed a few things that didn't look right. It became increasingly harder to get in touch with the builder; there was always a justifiable reason for the inaccuracies and delays. We continued to pray for the builder and his crew's circumstances to improve and still trusted in his expertise.

The next thing we knew was that our dream was completely shattered! We'd been left with half of our budget stolen with only a foundation and a few steel beams installed to show for it. A few months went by and the builder was nowhere to be found. Shortly after, the bank let us know we'd have to find another builder or they'd be forced to foreclose. We were left devasted and without hope!

From Brokenness to Breakthrough

We knew that God would never abandon his promises. We decided we were going to fight for the house that God showed us! We wrote scriptures on every beam, others partnered in prayer with us, and we asked God for direction. We contacted several builders and weren't able to find one willing to take on our project.

However, God's faithfulness finally broke through the despair and we found a glimmer of hope! Toby searched one last time for custom home builders in our area and the company, Inspired Construction Solutions was at the top of the list. The first paragraph of their website said this, "...our focus is on providing high-quality solutions while honoring God in every aspect of our work." and we instantly knew they were the right company for us! Josh Brown, the owner of ICS, with prayerful consideration, agreed to work with us! Praise God!!!

A House of Prayer. A Beacon of Hope.

We not only found a God-centered builder; we found a team of believers who God can work through to turn this impossible situation into a testimony that will glorify His mighty name! Hallelujah! Josh and his team quickly began putting the project together with integrity and honesty. Within the first few visits to the property, he and his prayer warriors prayed with us. Finally, a peace fell over us and we knew without a doubt God's hand was on this house. Just as we imagined in the beginning, this house will be built and it will be a place of prayer, a place where families are restored, and God's presence will dwell.

The Reality of Completion

As we went over the plans with Josh, reality set in. Although our hope was restored, the reality is that our remaining budget will not be enough to finish the house. The bank requires a finished home with the remaining budget, but what remains is simply not enough to cover materials and labor for the entire. Josh agreed to build our home without taking any profit, but we still need to raise $160,000 to cover costs. We are believing in God's favor and to walk in His best! We can't do this alone, but together, we can build something that will impact generations to come!

Partner With Us

Your gift is more than just a donation to a house project; it's a seed sown in God's Kingdom. It's a partnership in building a home where God's love, hope, and redemption will be felt by all who enter. Help us turn this unfinished foundation into a house of prayer.

You can partner with us by:

Joining us in prayer

Sharing our story

Prayerfully considering a monetary donation

Thank you for taking the time to hear our story and for partnering with us. May God bless you abundantly!

With you,

Toby and Crystal Masters



