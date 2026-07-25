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Helping the Labans

Goal$7,777 USD
Raised$907 USD

Fundraiser created byRyan Siler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jacob Laban

Helping the Labans

Hello Church!

We are reaching out to help our family in Christ! They were robbed right before Christmas and a total of a little more than $11k worth of valuables and belongings were stolen. To this day, they have not asked for any assistance, so we are doing it for them.

Before Christmas, they moved to Houston TX with 2 U-Haul trucks, a pickup, and car full of their belongings. On Saturday morning, December 20th, they stored the belongings that wouldn’t fit inside their new home into a storage unit. When they returned on Monday, they found their lock replaced and their storage unit ransacked. Among the things stolen were all their jewelry, their daughter’s photo business equipment, a generator, and other big-ticket items.

The storage facility employees were not helpful; the police took over a day to file the report; and suspiciously the cameras outside their unit were being worked on during the weekend the robbery took place.

As many of you know, the Labans have devoted themselves to the church, been redeemed by Christ to provide an amazing testimony for God’s glory, have helped many families and marriages, and have even welcomed many into their home while we vacation in Hawaii. As their extended family in Christ, we want to help them. Please consider donating to help replace what Satan took from them.

This family, has been such a blessing to everyone they meet. They are so full of life, generous, helpful and just a loving family. Jacob would literally give the shirt off his back to anyone if you needed it. He and his wife have opened up their home to many over the years because they needed a fresh start, a little help, transition home, or just a home to have with a family they can consider their own too. Jacob and Brittney have helped many couples as well with their relationships, they were marriage group leaders at their church in both Arizona and Washington state. Their kids are just like their parents, loving, generous, caring, they help with everything and everyone alongside their parents. They are always smiling and friendly to all they meet, if you’re hungry they’ll cook you a meal, or buy you groceries, if you need to go somewhere, they’ll give you a ride, or pay for your uber, if you’re in need, they will offer to help and give whatever they can to help you out. They believe they are blessed because they get to bless others.

They have been trying to recover from this hit, mostly emotionally and psychologically, We can only imagine how heavy of a hurt this may be on them, weighing on their spirits, it can be a negative space, putting a damper on their joy, being that they didn’t have any immediate family, or friends in Houston yet we are intervening on their behalf. They haven’t asked for help. We would like to just bless them with the opportunity to have others help them just like they help others. Anything would help, as it did cost them money to move there, to ship their things there, to get their new home and pay for their storage as well, we would like to just bless them by asking on behalf of them. And if you can’t offer any monetary help, please pray for them, or share any kind words of encouragement and positivity we can share with them. It is all very much appreciated.

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