Support The Kingdom Here

We are the Anderson Family. Less than 2 years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, our family of six started leading worship together. From the very first online recording, we knew God was doing something special. Immediately people started to engage with our music and watch our videos. We started to receive significant comments about how special and encouraging it was to see a family use their musical talents to worship together. We would hear story after story about how parents would love to use our music to worship together with their children.

Fast forward 18 months... after recording and filming in over 30 states, and starting to write our own music, we believe that God is calling our family to step out in faith and pursue our music ministry full-time. Just as a missionary is called to share the gospel, we feel that Jesus is calling our family to use the uniqueness of being a family worship band to help share the hope of Jesus and to write and record music that will encourage families to worship together.

Our family's band name is called "The Kingdom Here" and our desire is for everyone to experience the Kingdom of Heaven, the goodness of God, and the hope of Jesus here on earth. Please consider coming alongside us to help us fulfill our family mission.











- The Kingdom Here (Anderson Family)

