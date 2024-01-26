Support The Kingdom Here

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $5,444
Campaign funds will be received by KINGDOM HERE LLC
We are the Anderson Family. Less than 2 years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, our family of six started leading worship together. From the very first online recording, we knew God was doing something special. Immediately people started to engage with our music and watch our videos. We started to receive significant comments about how special and encouraging it was to see a family use their musical talents to worship together. We would hear story after story about how parents would love to use our music to worship together with their children.
Fast forward 18 months... after recording and filming in over 30 states, and starting to write our own music, we believe that God is calling our family to step out in faith and pursue our music ministry full-time. Just as a missionary is called to share the gospel, we feel that Jesus is calling our family to use the uniqueness of being a family worship band to help share the hope of Jesus and to write and record music that will encourage families to worship together.
Our family's band name is called "The Kingdom Here" and our desire is for everyone to experience the Kingdom of Heaven, the goodness of God, and the hope of Jesus here on earth. Please consider coming alongside us to help us fulfill our family mission.
- The Kingdom Here (Anderson Family)
Merry Christmas. Love you!
Miss you! Looking forward to some new Christmas music!
Can't wait to hear about the next chapter in your Ministry. Love you all!
Can't wait to see what God is up to with you all!
Love you all!
Looking forward to hearing about all your adventures!
Praying for your summer adventure. Love you all!
Praying the next trip goes well.
Blessings to you all!
Love you all. Praying things are going well.
Can't wait to hear your Christmas music.
Jeremiah 29:11 Hang in there. Look for the Sunrise!
Keep up the fight!
Love you guys. God has Big plans for you!
Thanks for helping with the license plate! God Bless!!!
Keep up the good work! Thanks for being such a blessing to so many!
Praying for your family. I know God had great plans for you!
January 26th, 2024
Wow... it truly has been a crazy year for our family. We have endured many challenges and have struggled through many valleys but have continued to find God’s faithfulness and the moments of joy along the way.
*Medical Update**
Our son Liam has been battling sickness for over a year since contracting COVID-19 in December 2023. Despite numerous visits to specialists in areas like Cardiology, Neurology, and Brain Specialists, we're still searching for ways to aid Liam's recovery. He's been experiencing extreme fatigue, constant dizziness, and tremors that make it difficult for him to walk and now requires a wheelchair. We are so grateful for all and any prayers for Liam!
*Ministry Update**
We had the chance to help a church plant in Washington State for six weeks this past year - and along the way - we filmed and recorded Season 1 of our family worship show called “The Kingdom Here - On The Road.” The series follows our family of six as we travel full-time in an RV, fulfilling our calling as a family worship band. Our show is now available on Yippee TV, a Christian video streaming service and has received positive reviews, landing within the Top 20 shows. Despite Liam's illness, we continue to write, record, and produce video content that encourages families to worship Jesus together.
*Financial Update**
As a full-time family worship band, we are continually seeking support for our ministry. We're incredibly grateful for the support we've received so far and we trust that God will continue to provide for us as we fulfill the calling he's placed on our family. Your generosity and support helps spread the Gospel through media & music. With your help, our ministry will be able to continue to create and share music that touches hearts and souls, and brings people closer to Jesus.
Thank you for your love and support of our family and we pray that God will bless you beyond measure for your kindness!
- The Anderson Family (The Kingdom Here)
