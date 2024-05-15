Helping the Kell Family with Medical Bills

A few months ago the Kell family experienced a life changing trial. Here is their story in Leslie's own words:

"On Wednesday January 3, after my husband and I had both left for worked we got a phone call from my dad that our sweet 2 year old Cora had started having seizures. In a rush, Zach and I met each other and my dad at the emergency room, where Cora was already hooked up to machines where she could be monitored so they could start figuring out what had caused the seizures.



She had a CT scan done on her head; everything was normal. She didn’t have a fever, she wasn’t sick. After a few tests, we were told she couldn’t get the care she needed in Grand Junction and we were told we’d have to fly to children’s hospital in Denver.

While there, doctors were able to do more tests and determine she had a GI infection and the seizures were how her body was responding to the infection. She was given strong medicine and thankfully we only had to stay for a day and a half at the hospital.

Days later, she was basically back to normal. After the scariest 24 hours of our lives, several tests, medicine that made her lose her mobility for a few hours, and about 9 seizures later, we were told by neurologist that she shouldn’t have another seizure. We are so thankful that God protected her, and we were able to see His hand on her the whole time."

Now that they have had time to recover from the trauma of this ordeal, medical bills have given them another challenge. Between hospital stays, tests, being life-flighted to Denver, etc. their bills amounted to over $52,000 in just a couple days.

Please consider giving to help cover some of these expenses as we also rejoice in the Lord with them that sweet Cora is doing well and back to normal.

Blessings!