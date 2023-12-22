Campaign Image

Supporting Transparency and True Freedom

You can help me make a difference by supporting The J-Town Press with legal costs including attorney fees and public records request, overhead expenses including video editing services and equipment, and travel costs including gas, vehicle maintenance, food, and lodging - and MUCH MUCH more!! Please help me achieve my goal of doing 25% more audits of OUR government in 2024!! This means more tyrants with a camera "in their face!!"  For donations of $100 or more, email thejtownpress@gmail.com a copy of your confirmation of donation and your mailing address and I'll send you an officially official J-Town Press Pass!!! Your information will only be used to mail out your Press Pass. If you have any questions, email me. Let's Keep Letting Freedom Ring!!

Arnold Brannan
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Endeavor to persevere Lana!

Arnold Brannan
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Endeavor to persevere against these tyrants Lana!

Bob Lau
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Bob Lau
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Great Job "blue jean shorts" 💖

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Thanks for not letting these government thugs bully you and for sticking up for our rights that are being eroded daily.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

KP16
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Don't give up Lana... we the people NEED you!!! Thank you!

Best auditor
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Keep up the good fight for all

Bob Lau
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Don't let these two arrogant bullys get away with it. 💖

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Rob
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Freedom
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Awesome work

Dawn
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Some heros don't wear capes, they wear a camera God Bless

Thankful for Good Citizen Lana
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Thank you for your work! I hope you will consider conducting workshops to train others how to hold their government accountable. If you want to see pure tyranny, visit a Sarasota County School District meeting. The “school board police” don’t work for the people and need to be disbanded. The district is run by a bunch of deep state punks! God Bless you!

Robert Lau
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

I saw the video at the Duval School Administration. That was the most egregious behavior of "hands on" I have seen. I hope this small donation spurs you on to take it to the next step and you get a good payout.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
10 months ago

You Got Balls! 😆

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

Keep at it.

KelmarK
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Deputies Allegiance to Gov’t First, NOT the People - Monticello, FL | The J-Town Press The J-Town Press 73.8K subscribers I wish you kick to these sucking bottom feeder, cops.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Love your content, I always view, Get too much info foia from these cacklers, sue the cops!

Bob Lau
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Starting the new year off on a tyrants back. Go get 'em "blue jean shorts. 🗽💖🗽

