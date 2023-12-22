Supporting Transparency and True Freedom

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,000
Total Raised:
USD $1,395
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Lana Patrick
You can help me make a difference by supporting The J-Town Press with legal costs including attorney fees and public records request, overhead expenses including video editing services and equipment, and travel costs including gas, vehicle maintenance, food, and lodging - and MUCH MUCH more!! Please help me achieve my goal of doing 25% more audits of OUR government in 2024!! This means more tyrants with a camera "in their face!!" For donations of $100 or more, email thejtownpress@gmail.com a copy of your confirmation of donation and your mailing address and I'll send you an officially official J-Town Press Pass!!! Your information will only be used to mail out your Press Pass. If you have any questions, email me. Let's Keep Letting Freedom Ring!!
Endeavor to persevere Lana!
Endeavor to persevere against these tyrants Lana!
Great Job "blue jean shorts" 💖
Thanks for not letting these government thugs bully you and for sticking up for our rights that are being eroded daily.
Don't give up Lana... we the people NEED you!!! Thank you!
Keep up the good fight for all
Don't let these two arrogant bullys get away with it. 💖
Awesome work
Some heros don't wear capes, they wear a camera God Bless
Thank you for your work! I hope you will consider conducting workshops to train others how to hold their government accountable. If you want to see pure tyranny, visit a Sarasota County School District meeting. The “school board police” don’t work for the people and need to be disbanded. The district is run by a bunch of deep state punks! God Bless you!
I saw the video at the Duval School Administration. That was the most egregious behavior of "hands on" I have seen. I hope this small donation spurs you on to take it to the next step and you get a good payout.
You Got Balls! 😆
Keep at it.
Deputies Allegiance to Gov’t First, NOT the People - Monticello, FL | The J-Town Press The J-Town Press 73.8K subscribers I wish you kick to these sucking bottom feeder, cops.
Love your content, I always view, Get too much info foia from these cacklers, sue the cops!
Starting the new year off on a tyrants back. Go get 'em "blue jean shorts. 🗽💖🗽
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.