The Journey Home

Recently a series of very wrongful and unfortunate events caused me to lose my place, my job, and my son. Nothing in my life is right right now nor is it recognizable but I have always been a fighter and a survivor and I’m not giving up. I need help though. I can’t do this alone.
The place my son and I have called home for the past 8 years is no longer the “bright and new” place I came to full of hope for a brighter future.
For nearly 8 years following our arrival, I had a stable house and we had each other. He had everything he needed and everything he wanted as I have always been very determined and resourceful. As a stay at home mom raising a special needs child and being we lived below poverty level, I often frequented the local donation centers and the local food pantries to ensure all needs were met, needs most children don’t need. As a result, and by fate, not only did I have access to plenty of foods and organic produce, we also for over 3 years we were prominent faces for Feeding America and Feeding Tampa Bay which distributed those foods from the local stores to the local food banks we frequented.
During the first couple years we met many people most of whom witnessed my love and devotion for my son and how his symptoms and behaviors were met by my patience and gentle understanding. I have always been passionate about giving my son the best life and a life he deserves. This is where my happiness has always been. Seeing him happy and healthy and thriving. I witnessed such beauty and joy through him which my life had been void of most of my life.
It has always been my son and I, and I always preferred it this way. I was always considered the black sheep of the family and was on my own from a young age. Independence was nothing new to me. Although I did struggle the majority of my life because I didn’t have the support I needed when I needed it the most. My entire life was stagnant; disappointment was nothing new to me. Until my son came and I decided everything would change.
After relocating to Florida we met many people good people. They witnessed our struggles. Initially I struggled with overcoming my past adversities and chronic illness, then my son struggled with terrible symptoms related to my exposure to mold while I was pregnant with him (as did I) and his vaccine injury, which he suffered from the most, and which altered our lives. His special needs was a wake up call and while challenging for us both, I gave every ounce of myself and experienced a transformation of strength, sacrifice, and struggle unlike anything I could’ve ever imagined. And I persevered.
My son never felt the effects of my struggle. He had no idea the hardships or how hard I fought for the best for him.
He did feel the effects of not having a family outside of he and I, or the support that comes with being a part of one.
He did feel the effects of his vaccine injury. He went from being a non-verbal, toe walking, hand flapping, heading banging, screaming, anti-social, repetitive child to the very gentle, engaging, empathetic, brilliant, musically gifted, and charismatic child he was meant to be.
Over the 7 years there were organizations who offered financial assistance, to poor families and special needs families like mine, who took a lot of the burden off from me as they helped me over the years continue to maintain our life while I continued to be my son’s full time care giver which was paramount considering how needy of me he was and how much dedication he needed in every aspect of his diet, his day, and his life.
While he experienced a life not many see, he also had opportunities, not many others had. We both had a desire to serve and be an inspiration to others because of it.
Sadly, there have been some haters along the way, and earlier this year someone who hid as one of the helpers, revealed themselves and they were not at all what they appeared to be; full of spite, hatred, and jealousy. I was deliberately sabotaged by them. Their intent - to destroy the joy, and the mother & son bond, we had. To some extent they succeeded- which is why I stand in the exact spot I stand today and why I had to write this and why I am here asking for help no one else but you can give.
I desperately need a place to live. A place of our own again where I can rebuild our life. A place so I can stop the forward motion of an event and a wretched plan created by soulless humans. I’m trying to come against and conquer the malevolence which has been placed directly upon us and although I am a fighter and survivor I cannot do this alone. I desperately need a home for us. I desperately need a safe place for my son. I desperately need a space where I can breathe. There is so much damage and trauma that has been done to us. I have fought what I could fight alone but I’m running out of time. Please help us. Before it’s too late. Our lives will never be the same and we both have so much healing to do. Fortunately thats the part I know best because I’ve done it before and I can do it again. I just can’t do this part alone. I cannot come up with the money I need. If it becomes placed on your heart to help us be a family again your help will literally alter the direction of our lives, and save us both in a way I can’t even put into words. All I can say is anything helps, and thank you.
