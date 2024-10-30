The Journey Home

Recently a series of very wrongful and unfortunate events caused me to lose my place, my job, and my son. Nothing in my life is right right now nor is it recognizable but I have always been a fighter and a survivor and I’m not giving up. I need help though. I can’t do this alone.

The place my son and I have called home for the past 8 years is no longer the “bright and new” place I came to full of hope for a brighter future.

https://feedingamerica.canto.com/s/IACQV?column=video&id=f23vliject6t11uh5nq647r94r

For nearly 8 years following our arrival, I had a stable house and we had each other. He had everything he needed and everything he wanted as I have always been very determined and resourceful. As a stay at home mom raising a special needs child and being we lived below poverty level, I often frequented the local donation centers and the local food pantries to ensure all needs were met, needs most children don’t need. As a result, and by fate, not only did I have access to plenty of foods and organic produce, we also for over 3 years we were prominent faces for Feeding America and Feeding Tampa Bay which distributed those foods from the local stores to the local food banks we frequented.

During the first couple years we met many people most of whom witnessed my love and devotion for my son and how his symptoms and behaviors were met by my patience and gentle understanding. I have always been passionate about giving my son the best life and a life he deserves. This is where my happiness has always been. Seeing him happy and healthy and thriving. I witnessed such beauty and joy through him which my life had been void of most of my life.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/HjxQvnKG7vzTYwCj/?

It has always been my son and I, and I always preferred it this way. I was always considered the black sheep of the family and was on my own from a young age. Independence was nothing new to me. Although I did struggle the majority of my life because I didn’t have the support I needed when I needed it the most. My entire life was stagnant; disappointment was nothing new to me. Until my son came and I decided everything would change.

https://www.bradenton.com/news/local/article237796609.html

After relocating to Florida we met many people good people. They witnessed our struggles. Initially I struggled with overcoming my past adversities and chronic illness, then my son struggled with terrible symptoms related to my exposure to mold while I was pregnant with him (as did I) and his vaccine injury, which he suffered from the most, and which altered our lives. His special needs was a wake up call and while challenging for us both, I gave every ounce of myself and experienced a transformation of strength, sacrifice, and struggle unlike anything I could’ve ever imagined. And I persevered.

