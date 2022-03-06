Their Childhood Was Stolen—Help Us Give Astrid & B

Help Save Astrid & Beatrix: Every Child Deserves Safety





Astrid and Beatrix are two innocent little girls whose lives have been forever changed by abuse, neglect, and trauma. Instead of experiencing the carefree childhood every child deserves, they have endured circumstances no child should ever face.





According to the information available to our family, Beatrix suffered devastating physical injuries, including broken legs and facial bruising. Both girls have endured emotional trauma that no child should have to carry. Arizona child protective services ultimately removed them from their parents' care to protect them from further harm.





As their grandmother, I am fighting to give them the safe, loving, and stable future they deserve. This fight requires experienced legal representation in Arizona, and the costs are overwhelming. I cannot do this alone.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward attorney fees and legal expenses as I pursue every lawful avenue to advocate for Astrid and Beatrix's best interests. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our fundraiser and keeping these precious girls in your prayers.





Your kindness, generosity, and support give us hope that Astrid and Beatrix can have the future every child deserves—a future filled with safety, healing, love, and stability.





Thank you for standing with our family during this difficult journey.









Southwest Family Law LLC

Consultations: (888) 238-1538

Office: (623) 745-4674

Email: hello@southwestazlaw.com

Website: www.southwestazlaw.com