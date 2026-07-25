Film about Families Destroyed by Illegal Truckers

Hey, I’m Adam B. Coleman—proud father, husband, New York Post contributor, and the voice of Wrong Speak.

I’m making The Illegal Highways, a documentary that finally tells the stories the mainstream buries. As a contributor to the New York Post, I recently wrote about this very crisis in my article "Trucking has become a hot spot for illegal labor — with lethal results" (read it here: https://nypost.com/2026/02/09/opinion/trucking-has-become-a-hot-spot-for-illegal-labor-with-lethal-results/), and now I'm taking it to the screen to give voice to the families affected.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about American families shattered by unqualified, illegal truck drivers on our highways.

Mothers who lost their sons.

Wives who became widows overnight.

Kids who will grow up without their dads.

All because chameleon carriers—shady trucking companies that keep changing names and DOT numbers to dodge safety rules—hire cheap illegal labor and keep the profits rolling.

These carriers aren’t outliers. They’re part of an industry where brokers turn a blind eye and quietly benefit: big brokers, established fleets, and middlemen who look the other way because illegal labor keeps costs low and margins high.

I’m hitting the road (on a tight budget) to sit down with the victims and their families across the country. No talking heads. No spin. Just raw conversations, in their homes, at their kitchen tables. They’ll tell you what the headlines never do.

The Illegal Highways will expose how this broken system works, who profits, and why it keeps claiming lives.

100% of every dollar goes to the film. No waste. No fluff.

If you’re tired of seeing working families pay the price while corporations skate by…

If you believe these stories deserve to be heard…

This is your chance to help make The Illegal Highways a reality.

Back it. Share it. Let’s put these families on the map.

Adam B. Coleman

Founder, Wrong Speak Films

https://www.wrongspeakfilms.com