GiveSendGo Logo

Film about Families Destroyed by Illegal Truckers

Raised$6,892 USD

Fundraiser created byAdam Coleman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adam Coleman

Film about Families Destroyed by Illegal Truckers

Hey, I’m Adam B. Coleman—proud father, husband, New York Post contributor, and the voice of Wrong Speak.

I’m making The Illegal Highways, a documentary that finally tells the stories the mainstream buries. As a contributor to the New York Post, I recently wrote about this very crisis in my article "Trucking has become a hot spot for illegal labor — with lethal results" (read it here: https://nypost.com/2026/02/09/opinion/trucking-has-become-a-hot-spot-for-illegal-labor-with-lethal-results/), and now I'm taking it to the screen to give voice to the families affected.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about American families shattered by unqualified, illegal truck drivers on our highways.

Mothers who lost their sons.

Wives who became widows overnight.

Kids who will grow up without their dads.

All because chameleon carriers—shady trucking companies that keep changing names and DOT numbers to dodge safety rules—hire cheap illegal labor and keep the profits rolling.

These carriers aren’t outliers. They’re part of an industry where brokers turn a blind eye and quietly benefit: big brokers, established fleets, and middlemen who look the other way because illegal labor keeps costs low and margins high.

I’m hitting the road (on a tight budget) to sit down with the victims and their families across the country. No talking heads. No spin. Just raw conversations, in their homes, at their kitchen tables. They’ll tell you what the headlines never do.

The Illegal Highways will expose how this broken system works, who profits, and why it keeps claiming lives.

100% of every dollar goes to the film. No waste. No fluff.

If you’re tired of seeing working families pay the price while corporations skate by…

If you believe these stories deserve to be heard…

This is your chance to help make The Illegal Highways a reality.

Back it. Share it. Let’s put these families on the map.

Adam B. Coleman

Founder, Wrong Speak Films

https://www.wrongspeakfilms.com

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve