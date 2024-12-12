The Holy Quest Game Launch

How would you like your children to be saints and go to Heaven?





How about your grandchildren? Well, now they can do just that in the game of the Holy Quest.

We have designed the most awesome Catholic Educational Board Game for kids of all ages and the entire family. The game is entertaining, fun to play and educational. It is one of a series of games we are creating. Our goal is to strengthen the Catholic faith in our children and to bring the family together. This game is perfect, especially for home schooled children and a must have for any Catholic family that wishes to add some Catholic fun to the lives of their children. The game has endless possibilities and multiple ways to play it, so kids will never get bored. It is also fun for adults. We evangelize the world one family at a time because today the attack is on our children and the family. Donating to our campaign will help us reach our goal and finance the production of this game. Any money over our goal will go toward developing and producing other great games. We are bringing Catholic board games to the next level. You can support us with your donation and help us launch this great project. Any donation over $120 USD entitles you to be one of the first people to get the limited edition (LE) game. Once you donate $120 or more you will be notified with an automated email with instructions on how to register for the game. If you do not receive the email with instructions after your donation please contact us at sales@traditiocatholica.com. Unlike most other games, our games use our own artwork and the game components are simply beautiful and made of the highest quality materials. Every card and every pawn is carefully designed. Instead of using regular pawns, players are actual saints. To learn more about this game please visit our game website at

www.theholyquest.us

To check out our artwork please visit our Etsy online store at tradecatholicart.etsy.com



If you wish to sign up for the game e-newsletter you can do so at www.theholyquest.us/news/newsletter.php

If you wish to sign up for our main e-newsletter you can do so at www.traditiocatholica.com/newsletter.php

As long as our campaign is open every donor who donates more than $120 qualifies for the game LE once it is available with no additional charges. This is a special Limited Edition. Your donation will cover production, packaging and shipping in the US. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so and still get the game. When you email us to register you will need to provide all the information so we can send you the game once it is produced, but we will not share or post your personal information anywhere.

Please remember, even if you do not want the game, your donation contributes to thousands of Catholic children who will get the game because you made it possible. Your money will contribute to the salvation of countless souls.

We plan to launch the game around Christmas of 2024. The first production run will be limited to 1000 copies of the LE version of the game if we reach our goal. Once the campaign is closed the game will soon become available for sale at various Catholic stores. Those who wish to get the game now, you have to send us a message once you receive the instructions to sales@traditiocatholica.com. We will contact you and place you on the list of game recipients. If we get more than 1000 donors before the campaign closes, anyone who is not included in the first 1000 donors will receive the game at the same discounted rate but after Christmas of 2024. No one will be left out. Please sign up for updates to be informed of our progress.

Any Catholic website, podcast, store or other online presence that wishes to help us promote this game is welcome. We will pay a percentage of each donation back to you. Please contact us for more information.

God bless all our donors, our children and their families.

Matthias Lorens

President, Traditio Designs, LLC

Traditio Catholica (subsidiary)



