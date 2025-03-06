The Who-What-Where-When-Why?:

Who are we?

We are Rob & Emily Alsobrook, and we have two daughters, Camille and Ruby. We currently live and minister to the locals residing in South Korea by helping facilitate a small church-plant focused on reaching those outside the established church.

In a previous life, I (Rob) was a tenure-track art professor, contractor, real estate broker, restaurant owner, and art studio artist. I hold a BA in Art and Psychology and an MFA in Studio Art, and I am also an ordained Missionary Pastor. Emily is the organized one, with an MBA and extensive managerial experience in accounts receivable/payable.



I (Rob) studied under theologians like Dr. Hal Poe (a distant relative to the author Edgar Allan Poe), Dr. Mark Dubis, and Dr. George Guthrie.





What is this about?

We have been engaged in sharing the message of the salvation of Jesus Christ in Korea since 2013 and are soon to be in Tokyo, Japan, as we broaden our outreach efforts between these two countries.





Where?

Taebaek, South Korea & Tokyo, Japan.





What does "The Hodos" mean?

"Hodos" is Greek for, "the way," as used in Scripture to describe the early church (Acts 9:2, Acts 19:9, Acts 19:23, Acts 22:4, Acts 24:14) and most famously when Jesus said of Himself, "I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me" (John 14:6. hodos, ὁδός).

From the earliest days of the church, followers of Jesus were known as followers of "the way" (τῆς Ὁδοῦ, hodos)—a people walking in the footsteps of Christ, carrying His light and message into all the world. Today, countless places remain spiritually unreached, despite being accessible to hear the message of Jesus for the first time. However, it might cost us everything when we do share this message in specific contexts.

Our place in the world to proclaim His Name is all of Korea and Japan.





Why?



This is an initiative, a commission, a movement to bring light to those who have never encountered the gospel, particularly in Japan and Korea, where Christianity is often seen as foreign or nonexistent. South Korea, while there are many churches, there are also many cults and shamans and other Eastern religions, and many unreached people here.

Japan is said to be the world's second largest unreached people group yet to hear and receive the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

In Japan, various diasporas and foreign communities provide opportunities to share the message of salvation, yet the need for workers remains great. We are answering this call. There are many Koreans residing among the Japanese also who haven't heard the Gospel. We feel with our experience among the Koreans, we can help share this message among them and possibly work together to share it throughout Japan.

Why - cont'd

The reality is stark: in some of the most developed nations on earth, the gospel has barely taken root. Churches are few, believers are isolated, and many live and die without ever hearing the name of Jesus. The spiritual need is urgent, yet the workers are few.

That’s why we’re doing this—to take Jesus Christ's message to places where He is not yet known, equip local believers, create Christ-centered engagements in the arts, business, and education, and share the gospel in a way that reaches hearts and cultures.





How?

We don't work alone! We are members of a Christian organization and teammates for accountability, and are affiliated with other missional organizations focused on sharing the Gospel in word and deed. We are sent out from our home church, Northbrook Church, in Tennessee. Despite this, we still have to raise our own support and rely on financial partnerships from the greater body of Christ.

This is where you can aid in the How.





What Your Giving Will Do

**Fund evangelistic outreach** -- getting the gospel into places where it has not been heard.

**Train us with local languages**—equipping us to clearly communicate the uninterrupted Gospel in the locals' native language so they can take it to heart and truly understand.

**Support local discipleship efforts, equipping and encouraging believers where the church is not evident or has never been established.

**Create faith-based art and media** -- to engage with people in a culture where traditional methods of evangelism often fail.

**Living Costs** -- rent/utilities/education/travel is received in the form a salary where taxes are paid from it.





Join the Mission

By giving today, you play an integral role in the Great Commission. Your support isn’t just a donation; it enables us to go to all nations, literally.





Will you walk with us?

Give today and help take the message of Jesus to the ends of the earth.