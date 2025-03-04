Printing APS Explicit Books Guide 4 Parents In APS

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $560
Campaign funds will be received by Don Andrade
There are 125+ sexually explicit books within our public school system that contain aberrant and obscene sexual activities that no minor should be introduced to, especially at a place without their parents. As parents, we know our children better than anyone else and we really need to ask ourselves one question: am I okay with my child reading sexually explicit content that contains aberrant sexual activities when I am not there?
To our fellow Christians, we have an opportunity to be salt and light in this lost and broken world. This is a gospel issue. We need to tear down the barriers among our youth to effectively share Christ to them.
If you are not a Christian, this is a common sense situation that most parents can agree upon. As a public institution, APS is to guard the public trust and make sure our kids are being taken of. Clearly, this is lacking.
If you feel like like donating to our cause so we get more books printed out for the Albuquerque community, you can give here. Our goal is to get these books into the hands of as many people that we can so they can see for themselves the kinds of books that are available for our young readers and not merely be told that we are trying to “ban books”. This couldn't be further from the truth.
Let Christ-followers take a stand against the evil in APS, Albuquerque, and NM for God's glory and the love of our neighbors!
Stumbled upon this while listening to you both on ABQ Connect Radio. I was appalled by what is happening in our school systems. I wanted to help in any way I can. I pray this helps with getting more books out to others. God bless you both for standing up in this culture for our kiddos.
