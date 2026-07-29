The Hirschi's Brazil Mission Trip

Hi friends and family,

We are writing this to share something meaningful that we have the opportunity to be a part of this summer. From July 24th -August 1st 2026, we will be going on a mission trip to Brazil with a team from our church. This will be our first mission trip together, and we truly feel called to step out in faith and serve in a deeper way.

We are reaching out because we would love for you to be a part of this journey with us- whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial support. This trip is not only about travelling, but about growing spiritually and being the hands and feet of Jesus in a real and impactful way.

Donations- If you are also able to contribute by donating… THANK YOU! We must raise $6,000 to be able to go. No amount is too small and every penny is appreciated! Ideally we will need all funds by the end of April 2026.



