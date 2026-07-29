Empower Kids in Uganda! Join Our Mission Trip!

🌍✈️💙

It was a typical Sunday morning at Church on the Hill, and our church was explaining the upcoming mission trip to Uganda. Our daughter, Abbie, then just about 12 years old, was so excited and wanted to go on this mission trip but was too young. When the team had come back and shared their life changing experiences, this made her even more eager to want to go on a missions trip. "Imagine going all around the world," she said, "to help people who need us!"

Fast forward a few years and that little girl’s dream is almost reality! Next summer, Abbie (now 18), Audrey, and I are gearing up for an incredible mission trip to Uganda. This isn't just about going overseas; it's about making real connections and bringing hope through love and service. And what a blessing to get to go on this journey with both my daughters.

This journey won't be easy or cheap. The costs of airfare, accommodations, meals—not to mention ministry supplies—add up quickly. And yet, the rewards are priceless: building relationships with Ugandan children who need a hug and an encouraging word; supporting local ministries that work tirelessly for their community.

I'm not asking you to just take my word for it though; I want you to see this through our eyes! 📸 There’s nothing quite like witnessing your child step out of her comfort zone, showing love in the face of immense need—and then seeing that spark of something special reflected back at them.

That's why we're turning to you, dear friends and family, for help making this trip happen. Your support means so much more than dollars; it’s a vote of confidence in our ability as global citizens who care deeply about others—no matter where they live. It says: "Yes, I believe in your dream."

Your donations will cover airfare, lodging and meals, ministry supplies, trip insurance... the list goes on but so does hope. Let’s make this happen for Abbie and Audrey and countless children waiting to be embraced by kindness across continents! 💖✈️🌍

Will you join us in making a tangible difference? Your gift of any amount can help bring joy into someone else's world, just like it did ours when that little girl spoke up about love on the other side of the globe. Together, we are bridging distances and changing lives—one step at a time.

Let’s turn dreams into reality! 🌟✨ #MissionTogether

P.S. Sharing this post could change everything for us and those waiting to be touched by our love. Let's spread hope far and wide! 🙏💕

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Julie, Abbie, and Audrey Hines





Note: Jim Mauk, Treasurer, will receive and manage the transfers for Church on the Hill, Montrose Co