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The Hidden Movie

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,910 USD

Fundraiser created byGinger Cressman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ginger Cressman

The Hidden Movie

Prostitution and human trafficking in the United States are a tragedy, and the people in this industry are all too often overlooked. They are the hidden. Society hides them from our everyday lives, neglecting the needs they have for hope, for redemption, for salvation.

This movie shows the all too real and realistic lifestyle of prostitution on the streets of America, as well as the ministries out there that provide shelter, love, and hope. Hope for the hidden.

The Hidden will be a feature length film created as a tool to help bring light and hope to those in dark places in their life. The film will be hosted on platforms that will be free for viewers to see the movie, or for use at their church, outreach center, or simply watch on their phone from any location. We also plan to have the movie available on widely viewed streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime/and or similar. 

The funds raised will be used to pay the cast & crew and all other associated costs of making a movie. This includes lodging, meals, locations, travel expenses, gear rentals, salaries, editing and all other costs associated with making a film with excellence.

A small portion of the funds raised will also be donated towards providing clothing items to an outreach center that is focused on reaching out to victims of sex trafficking and drug abuse.

The Producer/Director of this movie, Steve Moon has been in the film industry for years and has extensive knowledge and abilities having directed and/or produced over 40 feature films.

The producer/lead actress in this film, Ginger Cressman, had a featured role in Jesus Revolution starring Kelsey Grammer and Jonathan Roumie and has been involved in many other feature films - including The Chosen, The Shift, Our Final Hour, Across the Sky and many others.

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