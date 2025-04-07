Truth Cost Me Everything-Now I Need a Miracle

🇺🇸 I built a business I depended on for years… and I lost it almost overnight.





❌ Big Tech didn’t like that I was telling the truth. Sharing this book.

They shut down my accounts....including my photography business accounts. My income collapsed.





I had to start from scratch—with no safety net, no warning, and no one backing me but God. 🙏

Things are tight—every day feels like a stretch between faith and survival. Every dollar I earn goes right back into staying afloat, leaving me little time or resources to market this book the way it deserves.





I haven’t lost faith—but I can’t do this alone. I’m asking for your help to keep this mission alive.





Hi, I’m Leah—a single mom, a patriot, and the author of "The Heart of Trump." 📕❤️

This book is filled with real stories the media never wanted you to see—powerful moments of kindness, courage, and quiet strength from the man we know in our hearts. 💪🕊️





I found a trusted American printer so I can ship these books straight from home.

📦 No Amazon. No censorship. No middlemen. Just truth, from my hands to yours.





Now, with your help, we’re making sure the truth can’t be silenced. 🔥





💥 Our Mission & Goal:

Our total goal is $47,000, but our first milestone is $17,000—to cover printing, shipping supplies, and initial marketing.

Once we hit that, we’ll keep going to reach the full vision. 🚀





📊 Here’s what the full $47,000 will fund:

📚 $11,000 – Printing the first large batch of books

📦 $6,000 – Shipping materials, packaging, and home setup

💻 $8,000 – Website, e-commerce platform, and digital tools

📣 $11,000 – Advertising, influencer outreach, and social media marketing

🇺🇸 $5,000 – Donated copies to patriot-owned businesses, veterans, and libraries

🎥 $6,000 – A weekly podcast and video series sharing real stories across America

🎤 Bonus Goal – Set up booths & secure speaking opportunities at conservative conferences and events to connect with like-hearted Americans in person 🇺🇸✨

This isn’t a one-and-done launch.

This is a movement—and I’m building it from my living room with my own hands. 🏡💪





❤️ This isn’t just about a book.

It’s about truth.

It’s about obedience.

It’s about giving the American people access to the stories they were never meant to see. 📖🕊️

If this mission moves your heart like it moved mine to write it…

I would be honored to have your support. 🙌🇺🇸





🧡 Gold Star Supporters (anyone who donates $100+) will receive an invitation to an exclusive launch party on 30a in Florida, happening this summer 2025. We’ll gather by the Gulf of America to celebrate freedom, truth, and the heart behind this mission. 🎉🇺🇸🌅

📲 Instant download & paperback available now:

👉 TheHeartOfTrump.com

From my heart to yours — thank you. ❤️🤍💙

🫶 Leah







