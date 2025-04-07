Truth Cost Me Everything-Now I Need a Miracle

Goal:
USD $3,800
Raised:
USD $320
🇺🇸 I built a business I depended on for years… and I lost it almost overnight.
❌ Big Tech didn’t like that I was telling the truth. Sharing this book.
They shut down my accounts....including my photography business accounts. My income collapsed.
I had to start from scratch—with no safety net, no warning, and no one backing me but God. 🙏
Things are tight—every day feels like a stretch between faith and survival. Every dollar I earn goes right back into staying afloat, leaving me little time or resources to market this book the way it deserves.
I haven’t lost faith—but I can’t do this alone. I’m asking for your help to keep this mission alive.
Hi, I’m Leah—a single mom, a patriot, and the author of "The Heart of Trump." 📕❤️
This book is filled with real stories the media never wanted you to see—powerful moments of kindness, courage, and quiet strength from the man we know in our hearts. 💪🕊️
I found a trusted American printer so I can ship these books straight from home.
📦 No Amazon. No censorship. No middlemen. Just truth, from my hands to yours.
Now, with your help, we’re making sure the truth can’t be silenced. 🔥
💥 Our Mission & Goal:
Our total goal is $47,000, but our first milestone is $17,000—to cover printing, shipping supplies, and initial marketing.
Once we hit that, we’ll keep going to reach the full vision. 🚀
📊 Here’s what the full $47,000 will fund:
📚 $11,000 – Printing the first large batch of books
📦 $6,000 – Shipping materials, packaging, and home setup
💻 $8,000 – Website, e-commerce platform, and digital tools
📣 $11,000 – Advertising, influencer outreach, and social media marketing
🇺🇸 $5,000 – Donated copies to patriot-owned businesses, veterans, and libraries
🎥 $6,000 – A weekly podcast and video series sharing real stories across America
🎤 Bonus Goal – Set up booths & secure speaking opportunities at conservative conferences and events to connect with like-hearted Americans in person 🇺🇸✨
This isn’t a one-and-done launch.
This is a movement—and I’m building it from my living room with my own hands. 🏡💪
❤️ This isn’t just about a book.
It’s about truth.
It’s about obedience.
It’s about giving the American people access to the stories they were never meant to see. 📖🕊️
If this mission moves your heart like it moved mine to write it…
I would be honored to have your support. 🙌🇺🇸
🧡 Gold Star Supporters (anyone who donates $100+) will receive an invitation to an exclusive launch party on 30a in Florida, happening this summer 2025. We’ll gather by the Gulf of America to celebrate freedom, truth, and the heart behind this mission. 🎉🇺🇸🌅
📲 Instant download & paperback available now:
From my heart to yours — thank you. ❤️🤍💙
🫶 Leah
God bless you - Gods got this..
I hope this helps.
Don't give up!! You're not alone in this!
Blessings to you!
Keep fighting 🇺🇸 💪
May 9th, 2025
May 9th, 2025
UPDATE: May 8
I’m a single mom of three boys, and I’m facing eviction as early as tomorrow. I need to raise $3,800 immediately to keep a roof over our heads.
I can’t believe I’m even saying this, but all of this is happening Mother’s Day weekend. The very weekend that’s supposed to be about home, love, and family… I’m facing the possibility of losing ours.
That’s what makes this even harder—and even more urgent.
This fundraiser was originally launched exactly one month ago to support the mission of fighting censorship and spreading truth through my book, "The Heart of Trump." So very grateful for the donations, but at the time, it barely got any traction—and I didn’t understand why. But now I see it wasn’t the wrong idea… just the wrong timing. Maybe God had it here, waiting for this moment.
What many people don’t realize is that I’m also a photographer—and that’s how I’ve supported my family for years. But after I published my book and began boldly sharing the truth about Trump, my business pages were shadowbanned, suspended, or outright deleted. My reach collapsed. My client base disappeared. I’ve been working around the clock to rebuild—but starting over from scratch has been incredibly hard, especially this past winter.
Despite doing everything I can, I’ve fallen behind—and now, it’s all caught up with me.
I’ve prayed about this moment, asking God whether I should post, or stay silent. And the answer was clear: don’t let shame win. Tell the truth. Ask. Trust.
So here I am—standing in faith, praying for a real miracle.
If you can give—even a few dollars—it would mean the world.
If we raise more than the immediate need, every dollar will go toward printing "The Heart of Trump" locally and getting uncensored truth into the hands of veterans, teachers, pastors, and patriots across America. (I'll have a complete breakdown of where the funds will be used in a separate post).
I’ve always been a giver at heart—supporting others however I can. And I fully believe that once I’m back on my feet, I’ll be able to pour right back into others the way so many have poured into me now. This is just a hard season. But I won’t stay here. I’m trusting that God will turn it—and I’ll be able to bless others from the overflow.
Thank you for believing with me. Thank you for standing for truth.
