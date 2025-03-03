Preparing for Medical School with Faith & Purpose

Dear Family & Friends,

As I step into this next season of obedience and purpose, I am preparing to begin my Post-Baccalaureate Program in the DMV this Fall—the first step toward medical school in 2028. This journey is more than academics; it’s a God-led mission to bring healing and restoration beyond the walls of ministry and into medicine.

I graduated from Marquette University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, earning a 3.2 GPA while balancing work and other responsibilities. After graduation, I spent years as a Professional Chemistry & Biology Tutor at top universities in Milwaukee, helping students master complex scientific concepts. However, according to medical school standards, prerequisite coursework expires after five years—meaning I must retake my courses before applying to medical school.

For the last four years, I have dedicated my life to helping women heal, walk in their purpose, and grow in intimacy with God through my ministry. What began as The Healing Prophecy evolved into The Healed Wife, reflecting the deep transformation and restoration God has led me through. Through these ministries, I have hosted Bible studies, workshops, counseling sessions, and mentorship programs—all to equip God’s daughters for their divine assignments.



Now, I am walking in faith toward another calling—to become a physician and serve communities in need with the love of Christ at the center. This transition comes with significant financial needs—from tuition and housing to study materials and daily living expenses. Because this is a post-baccalaureate program, I do not qualify for federal student loans or personal loans, meaning I must cover all expenses out of pocket.

I am inviting those who have been impacted by The Healing Prophecy and The Healed Wife to sow a seed into this next chapter. Your prayers, support, and generosity will allow me to focus on the calling God has placed on my life without financial burdens.

If you feel led to give, no amount is too small—every seed is a blessing! If you can’t give, I ask for your continued prayers as I embark on this journey.

If you or someone you know has financial resources, scholarships, or funding opportunities that could support this journey, please email my team at info@thehealedwife.co.

Thank you for your love, support, and faith in what God is doing!

With love and gratitude,

Sun'Ray







